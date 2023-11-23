OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - After a 10-month competitive process, the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) announced today that the following companies will be responsible for delivering screening services at designated airports across Canada as of April 1, 2024:

Pacific Region: Paladin Airport Security Services Ltd. (up to $992,500,000 over five years);

over five years); Prairies Region: Paladin Airport Security Services Ltd. (up to $1,057,200,000 over five years);

over five years); Central Region: GardaWorld Security Screening Inc. (up to $1,581,700,000 over five years);

over five years); Eastern Region: GardaWorld Security Screening Inc. (up to $1,075,300,000 over five years).

The new contracts are for a term of five years, and are renewable for two additional five-year periods at CATSA's discretion.

In close collaboration with its contractors, CATSA remains committed to delivering effective security screening services, focused on service excellence throughout the transition to the new contracts and thereafter.

"The new contracts allow us to build on past successes and improve our approach to managing security screening services, including creating more effective and efficient screening operations, while attaining the highest levels of customer service."

Nada Semaan

CATSA President and Chief Executive Officer

Established on April 1, 2002 , CATSA is a Crown corporation fully funded by parliamentary appropriations and is accountable to Parliament through the Minister of Transport Canada.

, CATSA is a Crown corporation fully funded by parliamentary appropriations and is accountable to Parliament through the Minister of Transport Canada. CATSA is responsible for the delivery of four mandated activities: Pre-board screening : The screening of passengers, their carry-on baggage and their belongings prior to their entry to the secure area of an air terminal building. Hold baggage screening : The screening of passengers' checked baggage for prohibited items, such as explosives, prior to it being loaded onto an aircraft. Non-passenger screening : The screening of non-passengers and their belongings, including vehicles, entering restricted areas of the aerodrome at the highest risk airports. Non-passengers include CATSA personnel, screening officers, flight and cabin crews, airline customer service personnel, baggage handlers, vendors and other airport employees. Restricted area identity card (RAIC) : The system uses iris and fingerprint biometric identifiers to allow non-passengers access to the restricted areas of airports. The final authority that determines access to the restricted areas of an airport is the airport authority.



