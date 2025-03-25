Report features insights from global industry leaders informing AI policy discussions and business strategies worldwide

TORONTO, March 25, 2025 /CNW/ - TELUS, a world-leading communications technology company, is the sole Canadian organization featured in the latest report from Business at OECD, Boosting Productivity and Business Growth – the Role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Skills.

The report provides an analysis of the current state of AI skills development in both public and private sectors globally, as AI is rapidly transforming industries beyond the technology sector. TELUS is featured as a case study in the report , highlighting the company's AI literacy efforts as key drivers of value across diverse lines of business, including TELUS Health, TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods, as well as the organization's GenAI customer support tool, which is the world's first to be ISO-certified Privacy by Design. TELUS' extensive data and AI literacy program supports its 30,000 team members through engaging learning content developed internally and with partners, equipping and empowering them with essential data skills so they can safely and confidently integrate GenAI into their workflow.

"TELUS has long recognized the value of advancing the data and AI skills of our team members to enable safe innovation with data in a way that benefits our customers, communities and business," said Pam Snively, Chief Data & Trust Officer at TELUS. "With technology advancement happening so quickly, data and AI literacy – alongside robust data governance and respect for privacy – are non-negotiables if we want to unlock AI's potential and drive productivity in a trustworthy way. We're proud to share our insights with the OECD and contribute to AI policy discussions."

Business at OECD (BIAC) is the officially recognized institutional business stakeholder at the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) with national business and employers' federations representing over 10 million companies to provide perspectives to cutting edge policy debates that shape market-based economies and impact global governance.

"The integration of AI skills across diverse sectors is crucial for driving productivity and innovation in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape," said Nicole Primmer, Deputy Executive Director, Policy and Strategic Engagement, Business at OECD (BIAC). "We appreciate TELUS' commitment to AI literacy and responsible implementation as a best practice fostering AI skills that boost productivity, while addressing ethical considerations. Their emphasis on a diversity of skills also shows how AI may serve to enhance creativity and strategic thinking. Their approach importantly highlights how business is making efforts to empower their workforce to harness AI's potential responsibly and effectively."

The report recommends a continuous learning approach for both private and public sectors, acknowledging that as AI becomes ubiquitous across industries, AI skills are critical for boosting productivity, streamlining processes, and maintaining competitiveness.

To access the report: click here .

For more information about TELUS' AI initiatives and commitments to responsible AI, visit www.telus.com/ResponsibleAI .

