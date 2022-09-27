- Canada's leading automotive parts online retailer celebrates its 13th national recognition in ten years, announces international expansion plans, and lays the groundwork for future growth -

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - CanadaWheels.ca is pleased to rank No. 138 on the 2022 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies by The Globe and Mail. Four years in a row placement on this renowned ranking demonstrates the company's ability to maintain its loyal customers and win the trust of new ones by providing innovative customer-centric solutions to the automotive industry. CanadaWheels earned its spot with three-year revenue growth of 336%.

CanadaWheels ranks as one of Canada's Top Growing Companies by The Globe and Mail for the fourth consecutive year (2019-2022) (CNW Group/CanadaWheels Inc)

"We are grateful to rank among Canada's Top Growing Companies for the fourth year in a row," says Founder & CEO Saleh Taebi " This is our 13th national recognition within our first 10 years of existence, showcasing our growth and what our team has been working towards: being the face of innovation and forward-thinking. My team and I will continue to be customer obsessed and are very proud of this achievement. "

Since its inception in 2012, CanadaWheels has served hundreds of thousands of clients in over 800 cities across Canada and shipped products to more than 11 countries worldwide. CanadaWheels has also been ranked No. 134 in 2021 , No. 130 in 2020 , and No. 149 in the 2019 list of Canada's top growing companies, showcasing over 200x revenue growth in the past 10 years.

While continuing to grow its core business in Canada by expanding its portfolio beyond automotive to niches such as motorcycle, boating, bicycle, and Garage equipment and Tools , CanadaWheels also aims to promote its award-winning platform internationally, starting with the launch of its new American domain USAWheels.com .

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019. It aims to celebrate the boldest entrepreneurial achievement by identifying and bringing the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. The full list of 2022 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and online here .

"Canada's Top Growing Companies recognizes the tremendous ambition and innovation of entrepreneurs in Canada," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "The next generation of Canadian businesses can draw inspiration from this ranking."

"In an uncertain world, the success stories of the companies marked in this year's Report on Business magazine's list of Top Growing Companies are a beacon of optimism," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "The Globe and Mail congratulates them on their achievements."

About CanadaWheels.ca

Founded in 2012, CanadaWheels is the number one online retailer of automotive wheels , tires , and parts in Canada. Its mission is to revolutionize the automotive online shopping experience by innovating, educating, and bringing transparency to the automotive industry. Headquartered in Ottawa, their award-winning platform has served hundreds of thousands of clients nationally and internationally. CanadaWheels, in the future, plans to further innovate its current e-commerce platform through the integration of AI and will be launching its American domain, USAwheels.com.

CanadaWheels is always proud to put customers at the centre of all its activities and assist them through a professional team of customer support staff. Their lines are open during business hours to answer any client questions such as vehicle modifications or best buying options. Shoppers can get in touch with their sales specialists at 1·800·453·4484 or [email protected]. For any media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 5.9 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.3 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

