CanadaWheels Ranked Amongst Canada's Top Growing Companies by The Globe and Mail for the 5th Consecutive Year (2019-2023)

Securing its 14th national accolade, CanadaWheels announces robust growth amidst economic uncertainties, unveils groundbreaking portfolio expansion, a platform redesign, and the anticipated launch of USAWheels.com in early 2024.

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - With immense pride, CanadaWheels announces its achievement of the No. 210 spot on The Globe and Mail's 2023 Report on Business Ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies . Marking a fifth consecutive appearance, we highlight a significant three-year growth of 214%, showcasing our relentless pursuit of innovation in the automotive sector.

"Our sustained presence on The Globe and Mail's esteemed list is a testament to the ceaseless efforts and dedication of our unparalleled team," states Founder & CEO Saleh Taeb i. "It is our team's innovative spirit and an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction that are the true catalysts behind this recognition, symbolizing the enduring trust and profound loyalty we continuously receive from our esteemed clients."

Despite economic fluctuations in 2022-23, CanadaWheels demonstrated resilience and agility, ensuring its continuous growth, and further solidifying its reputation as a symbol of reliability and quality within the automotive industry.

Staying true to a mission deeply rooted in innovative advancement, CanadaWheels has solidified its position as the go-to solution for automotive needs in Canada. Since its innovative inception in 2012, it has welcomed over seventeen million visitors and has guaranteed satisfaction to hundreds of thousands of customers, extending its footprint across 800 cities nationally and marking its presence in 15 countries internationally.

The company's notable placements, ranking No. 138 in 2022 , No. 134 in 2021 , No. 130 in 2020 , and No. 149 in 2019 on the list of Canada's top-growing companies, highlight a remarkable 200x revenue augmentation over the preceding decade.

"Eyeing 2024, CanadaWheels is poised to diversify its products and break new ground, introducing a comprehensive Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) auto parts expansion and the forthcoming launch of USAWheels.com , both crucial steps in presenting our innovative services to a wider audience," notes Roozbeh Abbasi , Head of Growth at CanadaWheels. "Additionally, a platform redesign is in progress for 2024, focusing on user interface and architectural enhancements, to ensure a user-centric, scalable, and reliable experience that aligns with the shifting demands of the automotive sector and the evolution of AI."

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019. It aims to bring the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. The full list of 2023 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and online here.

"Canada's Top Growing Companies acknowledges the drive and ingenuity displayed by Canadian business," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "This year's ranking serves as an inspiration for future business owners."

"This year's Report on Business magazine's list of Top Growing Companies shows how innovative ideas always rise to the top, perhaps even more so in times of uncertainty," says Andrew Saunders, CEO of The Globe and Mail. "The Globe and Mail congratulates this year's winners for meeting and surpassing those economic challenges."

About CanadaWheels

Founded in 2012, CanadaWheels is the number one online retailer of automotive wheels , tires , and parts in Canada. Its mission is to revolutionize the automotive online shopping experience by innovating, educating, and bringing transparency to the automotive industry. Headquartered in Ottawa, their award-winning platform has served hundreds of thousands of clients nationally and internationally. CanadaWheels, in the future, plans to further innovate its current e-commerce platform through the integration of AI and will be launching its American domain, USAwheels.com.

CanadaWheels is always proud to put customers at the centre of all its activities and assist them through a professional team of customer support staff. Their lines are open during business hours to answer any client questions such as vehicle modifications or best buying options. Shoppers can get in touch with their sales specialists at 1·800·453·4484 or [email protected]. For any media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.2 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.7 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

