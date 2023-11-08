CanadaWheels ranks as one of the Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

As we accelerate into 2024, the excitement is palpable, especially with the upcoming launch of USAWheels.com Post this

CanadaWheels' CEO, Saleh Taebi , attributes the remarkable 214% revenue increase to the company's culture for automotive excellence, passion for technological evolution, and innovative customer engagement strategies. These efforts have significantly influenced the redefinition of online automotive commerce and set industry-wide benchmarks. Taebi stated, "While our technological prowess is evident, its true power lies in the transformative experiences we create for our customers. Every facet of our growth underscores our promise to integrate cutting-edge solutions and serve our clients with unparalleled excellence."

"Each year we look forward to reviewing the progress and innovations of our Technology Fast 500 winners. This year is especially celebratory as we expand the number of winners to better represent just how many companies are developing new ideas to progress our society and the world, especially during a slow economy," said Paul Silverglate , vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "While software and services and life sciences continue to dominate the top 10, we are encouraged to see other categories making their mark. Congratulations to all the winners who show us how creativity, hard work and perseverance can lead to success."

"As for growing companies, it's always rewarding to be recognized for the ongoing commitment it takes to navigate obstacles, transform when necessary and ultimately create a thriving business," said Christie Simons , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "Over the nearly 30 years we've been compiling the Technology Fast 500, we've seen new categories emerge, growth rates explode, and certain regional markets shine from the bright talent they attract. We are proud of all the winners for achieving this well-deserved honor."

Since its inception in 2012, CanadaWheels has firmly established itself as a dominant force in automotive e-commerce. The Deloitte Fast 500 award, our 15th accolade and our debut recognition beyond Canadian shores, stands as a testament to our commitment and hard work. This achievement reflects our steadfast dedication to our user base of over 18 million Canadians, offering a seamless integration of frictionless shopping experience with unparalleled customer service - a combination we believe is vital for achieving e-commerce excellence in the auto parts arena.

Our cutting-edge digital platform exemplifies our technological innovation. It integrates features like an intuitive wheel visualizer, real-time inventory management through API, a geo-centric supply chain, and an exclusive vehicle fitment algorithm backed by a vast database of over 50 million records. With the support of AI and machine learning-driven recommendations, our platform undergoes periodic refreshes, assuring our customers always have access to the most recent and perfectly matched automotive products.

Our journey, characterized by tenacity in the face of economic challenges, has seen our influence stretch to 15 countries. As we accelerate into 2024, the excitement is palpable, especially with the upcoming launch of USAWheels . This new endeavour, alongside significant enhancements to our digital ecosystem, signifies CanadaWheels' unwavering commitment to pioneering new horizons, while always prioritizing and upholding our customer-centric values.

About the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About CanadaWheels

Founded in 2012, CanadaWheels is the number one online retailer of automotive wheels , tires , and parts in Canada. Its mission is to revolutionize the automotive online shopping experience by innovating, educating, and bringing transparency to the automotive industry. Headquartered in Ottawa, their award-winning platform has served hundreds of thousands of clients nationally and internationally. CanadaWheels, in the future, plans to further innovate its current e-commerce platform through the integration of AI and will be launching its American domain, USAwheels.com.

CanadaWheels is always proud to put customers at the centre of all its activities and assist them through a professional team of customer support staff. Their lines are open during business hours to answer any client questions such as vehicle modifications or best buying options. Shoppers can get in touch with their sales specialists at 1·800·453·4484 or [email protected]. For any media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 457,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

SOURCE CanadaWheels Inc