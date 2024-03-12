SVNS Hard 7UP combines alcohol with the #1 lemon-lime flavour in Canada, creating the latest ready-to-drink brand for the Labatt Beyond Beer Portfolio

TORONTO, March 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Labatt Breweries of Canada announced the launch of a new brand in its Beyond Beer portfolio: SVNS Hard 7UP. This Canadian innovation combines alcohol with the refreshing taste of 7UP – with 0g of sugar and a 7% ABV per can (355 ml) – and is the latest collaboration between two iconic companies.

PepsiCo Canada entered into an agreement with Labatt to create a new product within the ready-to-drink (RTD) space with the flavour of 7UP crafted to capture the attention and preference of the legal drinking age (LDA) to thirty-four-year-old consumer, and deliver on an existing market gap. This innovation is rooted in the insight that there has been a 104 per cent growth rate in the RTD category in North America over the past two years1 and the majority (84 per cent), of RTD drinkers are looking for brands that don't exist in the beer space2.

SVNS Hard 7UP is leveraging an untapped space in the Canadian market by bringing together the taste of the number one lemon-lime flavour in the country3 with alcohol, for a new brand introduction to the soda and seltzer category. This innovation is positioned to deliver on the consumer demand for flavourful products, with the unique market differentiator of 0g of sugar and a 7% alc/vol per can (355 ml).

"Consumer demand for premium RTD products is undeniable, so innovating to meet Canadians' preferences is both a priority, but also an exciting growth opportunity for the Labatt business," said Mike D'Agostini, Director of Beyond Beer, Labatt Breweries of Canada. "With the launch of SVNS Hard 7UP, we're excited to be disrupting the soda and seltzer category with a net-new brand entering the space, leveraging a recognizable flavour consumers know and love."

"Labatt's expertise in the alcoholic beverage space is why we are excited to build upon our longstanding relationship and innovate with one of our most beloved flavours," said Laura Gray, Director of White Space Innovation, PepsiCo Beverages Canada. "By doing so, Canadian consumers now have even greater choice when exploring ready-to-drink options across the country, with a new product developed with a flavour they love."

Coming soon, consumers will be introduced to SVNS Hard 7UP through a bold and disruptive 360° marketing campaign, which will come to life through unique after 7 p.m. activations and will leverage an intriguing 'you up?' message for a summer full of excitement and surprises from the brand.

SVNS Hard 7UP is exclusively available in Canada in 355ml single-serve cans, and 6 or 12 packs in two flavours: Original (available nationally), and Lemonade (in select markets). A malt-based version is available in Quebec.

About Labatt Breweries of Canada

Labatt Breweries of Canada is one of Canada's most established businesses and its leading beverage company, with over 3,600 employees; an unmatched portfolio of more than 60 quality beers, ready-to-drink and non-alcoholic products; six key breweries; and four craft breweries from coast-to-coast. Our employees are the driving force behind our business – brewing the world's most loved beverages, building iconic brands and creating meaningful experiences for Canadians. Through 176 years of brewing excellence, we are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life's moments, dream big to move our industry forward and make a meaningful impact in our communities through a collective purpose of creating A Future with More Cheers.

______________________________ 1 https://nielseniq.com/global/en/insights/education/2023/what-the-102-ready-to-drink-alcohol-beverage-segment-growth-is-all-about/ 2 https://www.grappos.com/blog/important-stats-on-the-ready-to-drink-rtd-cocktails-market 3 Nielsen MarketTrack All Channels L52W PE Dec 2 2023

