GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to supporting Black communities by putting forward transformational investments and initiatives that empower people of African descent, combat anti-Black racism, and address longstanding and systemic barriers to their social and economic inclusion.

The Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, Kamal Khera, welcomed a second International Decade for People of African Descent that was adopted on December 17. Canada co-sponsored this proposal, which will span from January 2025 to December 2034 and serve as an opportunity to further Canada's efforts to empower and improve the wellbeing of Black communities.

In 2018, Canada endorsed the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent, serving as a roadmap for investing in Black-led and Black-serving initiatives across the country. Since then, Canada has made transformative investments, committing up to $872 million to Black-focused initiatives, ranging from racial justice and entrepreneurship to economic dignity.

In addition, the 2024 Fall Economic Statement proposes to invest:

$36 million in 2025-26 to extend the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative;

in 2025-26 to extend the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative; $189 million over five years, starting in 2025-26, for the Black Entrepreneurship Program to help Black entrepreneurs and business owners thrive;

over five years, starting in 2025-26, for the Black Entrepreneurship Program to help Black entrepreneurs and business owners thrive; $9.5 million over two years, starting in 2025-26, to help Black youth overcome employment barriers through the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy Program; and

over two years, starting in 2025-26, to help Black youth overcome employment barriers through the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy Program; and $77.9 million over two years, starting in 2025-26, to launch Canada's Black Justice Strategy.

These proposed new investments bring the total investment to improve the social and economic welfare of Black Canadians and to tackle systemic inequities impacting Black communities to over a billion dollars. As the second Decade begins, the Government of Canada will continue to build on these efforts, fostering a country where all Canadians can succeed and where Black Canadians can thrive.

"Inclusion makes Canada stronger. The first United Nations International Decade for people of African Descent provided a roadmap for our government to work alongside Black communities on the issues that matter the most to them. With the proposed investments in the 2024 Fall Economic Statement, our government has committed over a billion dollars to support Black Canadians, Black-focused organizations, and tackle the longstanding barriers they continue to face. While we have made real progress, we know there is still much more to do. During this second Decade, we will continue building on the work we have started to create a country where all Canadians can succeed.

– Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities

In 2018, Canada endorsed the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent, which span from 2015 to 2024. On February 7, 2024 , the Prime Minister announced a domestic extension, until 2028, of the federal government's efforts, to promote equity, empower Black Canadians, and strengthen their leadership in business, social justice and community. Last April, Canada announced its commitment to support the call for a second international decade.

endorsed the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent, which span from 2015 to 2024. On , the Prime Minister announced a domestic extension, until 2028, of the federal government's efforts, to promote equity, empower Black Canadians, and strengthen their leadership in business, social justice and community. Last April, announced its commitment to support the call for a second international decade. Since endorsing the Decade in 2018, the Government of Canada has committed up to $872 million to Black-focused initiatives—from racial justice to entrepreneurship to economic dignity. Programs and investments made include: The Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative (SBCCI). Since 2019, more than $175 million has been invested through SBCCI to celebrate, share knowledge, and build capacity in Canada's vibrant Black Canadian communities. Budget 2023 committed an additional $25 million for 2024-25, extending the program for an additional year and bringing the total commitment up to $200 million. SBCCI has funded more than 2,600 projects to grow charities and non-profit organizations led by Black people, to benefit Black communities. The Black Entrepreneurship Program (the Program). With up to $265 million invested to support thousands of Black business owners and entrepreneurs across the country, the program is an important step forward in building the foundation for long-term, lasting change and making a real difference in the lives of Black entrepreneurs across the country for years to come. The Black-led Philanthropic Endowment Fund (the Fund). Budget 2021 committed up to $200 million to establish the Fund. In March 2023 , the Foundation for Black Communities (FFBC) – a national Black-led and Black-serving organization – was named to administer the Fund. The FFBC issued its second call for proposals in October 2024 . The development of Canada's Black Justice Strategy is part of the federal government's response to address anti-Black racism and systemic discrimination that has led to the over-representation of Black communities in the criminal justice system, including as victims of crime. The Government of Canada has also invested $10 million in the Mental Health of Black Canadians Fund to support the mental health of Black individuals and communities, with the aim of supporting more culturally focused knowledge, capacity, and programs that address mental health and its social determinants for Black people in Canada . Since 2018, the Fund has supported 23 community and Black-led projects across Canada . $7.25 million to establish the National Institute for People of African Descent, a first of its kind in Canada . This institute will support Canada's efforts to tackle racism and discrimination by serving as a centre for research, knowledge and community engagement.

has committed up to to Black-focused initiatives—from racial justice to entrepreneurship to economic dignity. Programs and investments made include: Earlier this year, Canada launched its new Anti-Racism Strategy. Building on the lessons and accomplishments of the first strategy, it aims to combat systemic racism, including anti-Black racism, under the leadership of a new Federal Anti-Racism Secretariat. As part of the Strategy, we continue to provide resources to communities and organizations to eliminate inequities and tackle racism.

launched its new Anti-Racism Strategy. Building on the lessons and accomplishments of the first strategy, it aims to combat systemic racism, including anti-Black racism, under the leadership of a new Federal Anti-Racism Secretariat. As part of the Strategy, we continue to provide resources to communities and organizations to eliminate inequities and tackle racism. The Government of Canada honours Canadians of African descent through its annual Black History Month campaign.

