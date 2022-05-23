Canada welcomes first federal charter flight for Ukrainians in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB, May 23, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - As part of our commitment to support those fleeing Russia's unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine, Canada has been working to secure charters for those who need help travelling here. The Government of Canada continues to work closely with provinces and territories, settlement organizations and NGOs across the country to support Ukrainians and their family members before, during and after their arrival in Canada.

This afternoon, the first federal charter flight carrying 328 Ukrainians arrived in Winnipeg, welcomed by the Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister, Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson and Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport volunteers.

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Citizenship and Refugees, announced additional details on the temporary income support measures that will help Ukrainian nationals and their accompanying immediate family members who are in Canada as part of the Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel (CUAET). Parents and guardians can submit one application for themselves, a spouse and dependants. Payments will be made through direct deposit; therefore, potential applicants will require a bank account with a Canadian financial institution, which must bear the same name as the name of the adult's temporary resident status document (work permit, study permit, temporary resident permit or visitor record). Online applications for these new measures will be available on June 2, 2022.

Two more federal charter flights are scheduled to arrive from Poland with people approved through the CUAET program on

May 29 , in Montréal, Quebec

, in Montréal, June 2 , in Halifax, Nova Scotia

These charter flights build on other travel support initiatives, including the Ukraine2Canada Travel Fund, through which Canadians and Canadian companies can donate their Aeroplan points to help bring at least 10,000 Ukrainians and their families on flights to Canada.

Quotes

"Winnipeg has a proud history of welcoming Ukrainians and we know that these 328 newcomers will be embraced by their new communities. We'll continue to provide support for those fleeing Putin's war before and after they arrive in Canada, and do everything we can to make them feel at home."

– The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

"As Canada welcomes individuals seeking safe haven from the war in Ukraine, the Government of Canada stands ready to support them and provide them with the resources to take care of themselves and their families. Service Canada will help ensure that services are delivered in a secure and timely way."

– The Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

Quick facts

Launched on March 17, 2022 , the CUAET program provides Ukrainians and their immediate family members of any nationality the opportunity to stay in Canada as temporary residents for up to three years. They are also eligible for a free open work permit or study permit, which allows them to take a job with almost any Canadian employer or enrol in an education program in Canada .

, the CUAET program provides Ukrainians and their immediate family members of any nationality the opportunity to stay in as temporary residents for up to three years. They are also eligible for a free open work permit or study permit, which allows them to take a job with almost any Canadian employer or enrol in an education program in . Ukrainians arriving under CUAET are eligible for settlement support services to help them adjust to their new life in Canada . These settlement services include language training, information about and orientation to life in Canada (such as help with enrolling children in school) and information and services to help find a job.

. These settlement services include language training, information about and orientation to life in (such as help with enrolling children in school) and information and services to help find a job. All individuals with a valid work permit, study permit, temporary resident permit or visitor record in Canada under CUAET will be eligible to receive one-time financial support under the Canada-Ukraine Transitional Assistance Initiative (CUTAI) of $3,000 per adult (18 years and older) and $1,500 per child (17 years and under).

under CUAET will be eligible to receive one-time financial support under the Canada-Ukraine Transitional Assistance Initiative (CUTAI) of per adult (18 years and older) and per child (17 years and under). Those arriving on the three charter flights who do not have suitable arrangements will have temporary hotel accommodations for up to 14 nights.

Between March 17 and May 18, 2022 , IRCC received more than 241,000 CUAET applications, of which just over 112,000 were approved.

, IRCC received more than 241,000 CUAET applications, of which just over 112,000 were approved. Canadians and Canadian business can donate travel points or cash to the Ukraine2Canada Travel Fund. These donations will be used to give free flights to Ukrainians and their family members who are in need of travel support.

Between January 1 and May 15, 2022 , more than 32,000 Ukrainian citizens arrived in Canada at our land and air ports of entry. These arrival statistics cover all Ukrainian passport holders, including returning Canadian permanent residents of Ukrainian origin. Key figures are updated on a weekly basis.

Associated links

