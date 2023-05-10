OTTAWA, ON, May 10, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian passport is one of the most powerful and respected travel documents in the world. For some, it is used to reconnect with loved ones, to explore, and have an adventure. For others, it marks the final step in their immigration journey, becoming Canadian citizens and joining a diverse and inclusive society that values democracy, freedom, and human rights.

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, and the Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, are proud today to unveil the new Canadian passport. The new passport has been redesigned from cover to cover with state-of-the-art security features and new artwork, maintaining its status as one of the most secure and universally accepted travel documents in the world for all Canadians.

The new passport includes state-of-the-art security features designed to keep Canadians' identities safe, such as a polycarbonate data page—a technology similar to Canada's driver's licences. Passport holders' personal information will now be laser engraved instead of being printed with ink, making the data page more durable and resistant to tampering and counterfeiting. Other features include a Kinegram over the main photo, a custom see-through window with a secondary image of the passport holder, a variable laser image, and a temperature sensitive ink feature.

The new passport celebrates Canada's heritage and identity with iconic images of Canada's natural beauty throughout the four seasons. It also includes a new cover design with an outline of a maple leaf—the first significant change in decades. The new passport will start rolling out in later this summer. Until then, the current passport remains secure and reliable, so Canadians with valid passports will only need to renew them when they are getting close to their normal renewal date. More details regarding the roll-out will be provided at a later date.

The Government of Canada has also been working to offer more online service options for Canadians. Starting later this fall, Canadians will be able to renew their passport, pay their fees, and upload their photograph securely and conveniently online.

Quotes:

"The new Canadian passport is more than a travel document; it is a representation of our national identity and values. It is a reminder of the beauty and diversity of Canada, and it reflects the country's commitment to welcoming people from all around the world."

– The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

"The Canadian passport is a fundamental document of citizenship, recognized around the world. The Government is committed to ensuring passport services are quick, efficient and modern. We are working hard to give Canadians a seamless experience, from the moment they apply until the moment the passport arrives in their hands."

– The Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

Quick facts:

The Government of Canada awarded a 14-year contract in 2019 to the Canadian Bank Note Company to design, develop, and deploy the next generation of Canadian passports and travel documents. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada has worked with the Canadian Bank Note Company for the better part of the last century.

awarded a 14-year contract in 2019 to the Canadian Bank Note Company to design, develop, and deploy the next generation of Canadian passports and travel documents. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada has worked with the Canadian Bank Note Company for the better part of the last century. The Passport Index ranks the Canadian passport fourth globally, offering holders visa-free access or visa on arrival to over 170 countries (as of April 2023 ).

). The current version of the passport was released in 2013.

With the new polycarbonate data page, we have imbedded the electronic passport chip in a transparent window on page one to better detect tampering attempts.

Canada is among the first in the Commonwealth to introduce a travel document series with reference to His Majesty King Charles III.

is among the first in the Commonwealth to introduce a travel document series with reference to His Majesty King Charles III. The new passport contains the former Coat of Arms. The design and manufacturing of the new passport is a multi-year process that began well before the new Coat of Arms was approved by His Majesty King Charles III in April 2023 .

On March 21, 2023 , the new online Passport Application Status Checker was launched, allowing Canadians to check the status of their passport application online.

