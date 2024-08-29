Canada Unites for Duchenne Awareness Month: Time is Muscle

LONDON, ON, Aug. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - As September unfolds, Defeat Duchenne Canada launches a nationwide campaign for Duchenne Awareness Month, uniting under the powerful theme of "Time is Muscle." This initiative aims to connect with the estimated 800 boys and young men across Canada living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a rare but devastating genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle weakness.

"The goal is clear," says Lisa McCoy, CEO of Defeat Duchenne Canada. "We aim to reach every Canadian affected by Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy to ensure they have strong support and to ask them to join us in raising our collective voices to call for equitable access to safe and effective treatments that have been developed through years of research, that are currently available in several countries, outside of Canada. Every day without action is a day of lost muscle, which is why we are rallying now, more than ever."

How Canadians Can Get Involved:

Shine a Light: On World Duchenne Awareness Day, September 7, join gatherings at illuminated monuments nationwide. Find local participating landmarks at defeatduchenne.ca/wdad2024. If there are no monuments in your area, you are encouraged to decorate your homes in red or wear red to spark conversation about Duchenne.

Spread Awareness: Download a shareable image from the Defeat Duchenne Canada website to post online as a means of spreading awareness, encouraging access to free resources, staying informed with the latest developments in research and care, and building invaluable support networks: defeatduchenne.ca/awareness-month

Attend the 2024 Family Forum: Join either in-person in Ottawa, Ontario, or online September 21-22 for Canada's only Duchenne educational event. Hear the latest news from researchers, industry experts, and young men living with Duchenne today. This unique opportunity allows families to stay informed, connect with others, and be part of the nation's leading Duchenne community gathering. Register for free: defeatduchenne.ca/familyforum

"By uniting our voices, we can accelerate change," adds McCoy. "We invite all Canadians to join us in this crucial fight against time, ensuring that every individual with Duchenne receives the support, recognition, and timely access to treatment they urgently need."

Connecting with Defeat Duchenne Canada opens doors to a world of support for families affected by Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Get involved to ensure that your voices resonate far beyond September, creating lasting impact and moving closer to a world without Duchenne muscular dystrophy. For more information about Duchenne muscular dystrophy or to get involved, visit defeatduchenne.ca.

About Defeat Duchenne Canada:

Defeat Duchenne Canada is the country's only national charity dedicated to ending Duchenne muscular dystrophy. We have provided leadership in research, advocacy, and support since 1995. We'll continue until a cure is found to ensure our boys can live long and active lives.

Bobbi Vasher, National Manager of Marketing and Communications, [email protected], 226-268-0513