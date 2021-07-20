Canada-U.S. Sign New Cooperative Research and Development Agreement on Energy Efficiency

OTTAWA, ON, July 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Energy efficiency is the world's "hidden fuel." Improving the energy efficiency of our buildings can get us a long way to our climate goals and provide opportunities for Canadians to be part of building a clean and prosperous future for all.

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, today announced the signing of a new Cooperative Research and Development Agreement between the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) to continue with Canadian enhancements and updates to ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager — a free online energy-benchmarking platform for commercial and institutional buildings.

The tool is widely used by government, industry and professionals alike to deliver energy savings programs and sustainability initiatives. It allows building owners and managers to monitor energy use, greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and water and waste consumption. Energy performance can also be compared with similar buildings to inform decisions on energy efficiency upgrades and improvements.

The signing of this agreement builds on the unique relationship between our two countries, forged by common interests and economic ties, and will further enhance cooperation in the area of energy efficiency. It also ensures the tool remains relevant for Canadian users through planned enhancements that include new and updated ENERGY STAR scores for the most common building types in Canada, a new GHG emission comparison feature, and updated Canadian metrics and French content.

According to the International Energy Agency, energy efficiency measures could get the world one-third of the way toward its Paris 2030 targets and help us reach net-zero emissions by 2050. The government continues to support smarter energy initiatives that build a healthier and cleaner future, while creating new jobs and driving economic prosperity for all Canadians.

Canada is committed to working with the United States to take action on the climate crisis and create jobs and economic opportunity for people in both our countries.

The EPA launched ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager in 2000, and in 2011, started collaborating with NRCan to enhance the tool for Canadian users. In 2013, the EPA launched a revamped tool — for the first time including Canadian metrics, data and content.

To date, over 26,000 commercial buildings are captured in the tool — the equivalent of one-third of commercial space in Canada .

"Canada and the United States are doubling down on climate action. This agreement is another step we're taking together toward a net-zero future."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Minister of Natural Resources

"Improving energy efficiency in buildings is essential to achieving our ambitious climate targets. Today's agreement with Natural Resources Canada will continue a 10-year research partnership between our agencies, empowering American and Canadian building owners to reduce energy use, save on costs and cut climate pollution."

Michael S. Regan

Administrator, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

