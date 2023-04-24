OTTAWA, ON, April 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada continues to call for an end to violence in Sudan and stands with the Sudanese people as they strive for peace. We are deeply concerned for the safety of people in the area, and understand that some Sudanese nationals in Canada may wish to temporarily extend their stay here rather than return home at this time.

Today, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced the Government of Canada will introduce new immigration measures to support Sudanese temporary residents who are currently in Canada and may be unable to return home due to the rapidly deteriorating situation in their country.

Once these measures are in place, Sudanese nationals can apply for an extension of their status in Canada and move between temporary streams, allowing them to continue studying, working or visiting family free of charge. These measures would help ensure the continued safety of the Sudanese population already in Canada, keep families together, and give them a safe place to stay. Details will be made available in the days ahead.

The situation in Sudan is constantly evolving, and movement within the country continues to be difficult and dangerous, which has an impact on our ability to process new applications at the current time. To facilitate immigration applications for those still in Sudan so they can travel once it's safe to do so, the Government of Canada will also prioritize the processing of completed temporary and permanent residence applications already in the system from people still in the country. This includes visitor visa applications for eligible immediate family members of Canadian citizens and Canadian permanent residents, so they can join their loved ones here.

Canada will also waive passport and permanent resident travel document fees for citizens and permanent residents of Canada in Sudan who wish to leave.

This builds on Government of Canada work to explore options regarding departure assistance in collaboration with like-minded countries and the international community for as soon as conditions allow. Canadians in Sudan should check travel.gc.ca as often as possible for updates and sign up with the Government of Canada's Registration of Canadians Abroad service.

Canadians wishing to leave Sudan should contact Global Affairs Canada's Emergency Watch and Response Centre

by calling +1 613-996-8885

by text message at +1 613-686-3658

via WhatsApp at +1 613-909-8881

via Telegram at Canada Emergency Abroad

Emergency Abroad by email at [email protected]

"Canada has a proud and long-standing tradition of providing protection to vulnerable people around the world, and we are deeply concerned for the well-being of people in Sudan, including Canadians and their family members. We are monitoring the situation closely, and are working to provide support for those seeking safety in Canada."

– The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

Those eligible for priority processing will be still subject to all other statutory eligibility and admissibility requirements.

IRCC is preparing to deploy additional officers to the region to help those already on the ground support immigration-related operations.

The Canada Border Services Agency doesn't have removals to Sudan scheduled at this time and we are also suspending any work on removals to Sudan .

scheduled at this time and we are also suspending any work on removals to . More information about the measures for Sudanese nationals in Canada will be available on IRCC's website in the coming days.

