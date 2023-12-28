OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada is deeply concerned by the ongoing conflict in Sudan, and for the safety and well-being of the Sudanese people. We continue to support the people of Sudan who are striving for peace and an end to violence in the country.

Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced a new family-based humanitarian pathway for Sudanese and non-Sudanese nationals who resided in Sudan when the conflict began on April 15, 2023, so they can reunite on a permanent basis with their family in Canada.

To be eligible, applicants must be a child of any age, grandchild, parent, grandparent, or sibling of a Canadian citizen or permanent resident who is living in Canada. Their family connection in Canada will also need to agree to support them and help them build their new life in Canada. More information will be available on the IRCC website soon so people can prepare what they need to apply through the pathway.

These actions build on temporary immigration measures already in place for Sudanese temporary residents in Canada who may be unable to return home due to the situation in their country, and for family members of Canadians and permanent residents who fled Sudan and came to Canada before July 15, 2023.

Canada is working closely with the international community and regional partners to support a peaceful resolution of the conflict. We are also providing international assistance in Sudan, including humanitarian assistance such as funding for emergency food and nutrition assistance, clean water, hygiene, sanitation, health and protection services. We will continue to work with our partners to support efforts to address the needs of vulnerable people affected by violence and insecurity across the country.

Quote

"The ongoing conflict in Sudan, as well as the humanitarian situation on the ground, remains deeply concerning. Canada will continue to help those in need and uphold our humanitarian traditions as a country. This humanitarian pathway will help reunite loved ones and save lives. We recognize the resilience of the Sudanese people, and are grateful for their continued contributions to their communities and our country."

– The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

Quick facts

Applicants must complete all biometric and security screening and must not be inadmissible to Canada .

. In 2023, Canada has allocated over $165 million in humanitarian assistance funding to experienced partners in Sudan and neighbouring countries impacted by the crisis.

has allocated over in humanitarian assistance funding to experienced partners in and neighbouring countries impacted by the crisis. In addition to the measures announced today, Canada has already announced temporary measures for Sudanese nationals: allowing Sudanese nationals in Canada to apply to extend their stay or change their status as a visitor, student or temporary worker, free of charge waiving temporary residence application fees for foreign nationals who fled Sudan with their Canadian family members prioritizing processing of temporary and permanent residence applications already in our system from people still in Sudan waiving the requirement to hold a passport or travel document to be approved for a permanent resident visa to come to Canada waiving passport and permanent resident travel document fees for citizens and permanent residents of Canada in Sudan who wish to leave

has already announced temporary measures for Sudanese nationals:

Associated links

Follow us:

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

For further information: Contacts for media only: Bahoz Dara Aziz, Press Secretary, Minister's Office, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, Communications Sector, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, 613-952-1650, [email protected]