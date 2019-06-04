Canada to host the 2020 World Circular Economy Forum

OTTAWA, June 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Canadians know that we need to find new ways to reduce our waste and use our resources more efficiently. When we don't properly recycle and reuse materials, letting them become landfill instead, it is economic value we are throwing away.

The Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, and the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, Navdeep Bains, today announced that Canada will host the 2020 World Circular Economy Forum (WCEF2020), in partnership with Finnish Innovation Fund, Sitra. Canada has already started building a circular economy that benefits people, the economy and the environment.

The WCEF2020 will be the first large-scale international event to bring circular economy leaders to North America. It will be an opportunity for Canada to showcase its talent on the world stage. Canadian innovators will work with international counterparts to find new opportunities and groundbreaking solutions that can transform would-be landfill into new products and new business opportunities. Working together, Canada and its partners will build strong, sustainable economies at home and abroad.

A circular economy moves away from a "take, make and dispose" way of doing business to one where goods are produced, distributed, and consumed in a way that retains the value of products and resources for as long as possible. Canadians are seizing the opportunity and new policies are beginning to support the circular economy, accelerating our transition.

At WCEF2020, Canada will bring together business and thought leaders from around the world, sharing ideas about how, together, innovative product design and business models will help us reuse and remanufacture materials, and create new economic opportunities, creating the clean jobs of the future.

"Canadians know we have too much waste—it's piling up in landfills, and ending up in our environment. By working together, we can find ways to recycle and reuse our resources. Canada is looking forward to welcoming WCEF2020 delegates to North America, to expand circular economy networks, partnerships and opportunities. Let's work together and turn that trash to cash."

– Catherine McKenna, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"We want to leave a strong economy and a clean environment for our children. Canadian companies are at the forefront of clean technology globally and many of our homegrown innovations involve zero waste. Cleantech and zero waste are the next wave of innovation, supporting our economy and creating good jobs, while protecting our environment."

– Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development

Global material resource demand is projected to double by 2060, resulting in increased environmental impacts, including rising greenhouse gas emissions and increased waste generation.

The transition to a circular economy has the potential to generate $4.5 trillion in global benefits.

in global benefits. Created in 2017, the World Circular Economy Forum is the global initiative of Finland and the Finnish Innovation Fund, Sitra.

and the Finnish Innovation Fund, Sitra. The World Circular Economy Forum 2019 is taking place June 3-5, 2019 , in Helsinki, Finland . The WCEF2020 will be the first time the Forum is held in North America . More information on conference details will be available in the coming months.

, in . The WCEF2020 will be the first time the Forum is held in . More information on conference details will be available in the coming months. The WCEF2020 will bring together over a thousand business leaders, policymakers, and experts from around the world to present the best circular economy solutions.

Investments in clean technology are part of the Government's Innovation and Skills Plan, a multi-year strategy to position Canada as a global leader in innovation and create good middle-class jobs right across the country.

as a global leader in innovation and create good middle-class jobs right across the country. Canada is number one in the G20 for cleantech innovation. In January 2019 , 12 Canadian companies were recognized on the 2019 Global Cleantech 100 List.

