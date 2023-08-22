SQUAMISH, BC, Aug. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Healthy, natural ecosystems are essential for the survival of all living things. The rapid decline of biodiversity around the world is threatening the foundations of our economy, food security, health, and quality of life. Urgent action through international cooperation is needed to protect nature.

Tomorrow, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will be convening the Ministerial on Nature, a high-level political platform where governments can take stock of the successes, challenges, and opportunities to implement the Kunming-Montréal Global Biodiversity Framework. Canada helped broker this international Framework last December in Montréal and is intent on following up with sustained action. The Ministers will share views on achieving ambitious biodiversity outcomes leading up to the next Conference of the Parties (COP16) to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity.

Canada continues to take bold action domestically to conserve and restore nature, and work to develop its national strategy for 2030. Earlier this year, Canada hosted a National Biodiversity Symposium to engage Canadians in the development of Canada's 2030 Biodiversity Strategy. This was followed by an online survey in which over two thousand Canadians participated, which will help to ensure that Canada's strategy reflects diverse perspectives, experiences, and expertise.

"Canada is committed to halting and reversing biodiversity loss and putting nature on a path to recovery. Canada's ambitious action has global significance, given the vast forests, wetlands, and oceans within our borders, but we cannot meet this challenge alone. This ministerial meeting is all about keeping up the momentum from COP15 in Montréal and ensuring the ambitious Global Biodiversity Framework goals are implemented across the world."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

The Ministerial on Nature will include participants from all regions, including Africa , Asia , Europe , Oceania, and the Americas, as well as the Chief Executive Officer of the Global Environment Facility and the acting Executive Secretary of the Secretariat for the Convention on Biological Diversity.

, , , Oceania, and the Americas, as well as the Chief Executive Officer of the Global Environment Facility and the acting Executive Secretary of the Secretariat for the Convention on Biological Diversity. Environmental leaders from 185 countries are in Vancouver, Canada , for the Seventh Assembly of the Global Environment Facility from August 22–26.

, for the Seventh Assembly of the Global Environment Facility from August 22–26. Canada successfully hosted the 15th Conference of the Parties (COP15) to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity in December 2022 in Montréal and helped broker the Kunming-Montréal Global Biodiversity Framework. Canada is currently hosting the Global Environment Facility Assembly where Governments are expected to launch the Global Biodiversity Framework Fund.

successfully hosted the 15th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity in in Montréal and helped broker the Kunming-Montréal Global Biodiversity Framework. is currently hosting the Global Environment Facility Assembly where Governments are expected to launch the Global Biodiversity Framework Fund. At COP15 , Canada announced additional federal support for the goals of the Kunming-Montréal Global Biodiversity Framework:

, announced additional federal support for the goals of the Kunming-Montréal Global Biodiversity Framework: Up to $800 million to support up to four Indigenous-led conservation initiatives through an innovative funding model, Project Finance for Permanence, which is based on partnership to identify shared goals for protecting nature.

$350 million in new and additional funding to support developing countries in protecting nature.

$255 million toward projects to help developing countries build a strong future, including by fighting climate change, protecting nature, and supporting resilient local economies.

$227.5 million in additional support for ocean restoration, conservation, and research across Canada .

