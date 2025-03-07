TORONTO, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Immigration is essential to our country's economic success and growth. To meet the growing demand for housing, Canada needs a strong construction and skilled trades workforce, and immigrants play a vital role in fulfilling these needs.

Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced the government's intent to introduce a number of new measures to support Canada's construction industry. These measures are within the scope of the 2025–2027 Immigration Levels Plan. They include the convening of a tripartite advisory council to assess needs in the industry and advise on new pathways to bring in the skilled workers we need, a regularization pathway for out-of-status construction workers, and support for foreign apprentices.

As our country faces a housing shortage and uncertainty in the face of tariff threats, Canada will immediately convene a tripartite advisory council comprised of federal government and union representatives, and industry leaders. This advisory council will work to identify on‑the‑ground labour needs and advise on the parameters for potential pathways that would bring in and retain the construction workers we need for the long term, with robust protections against abuse and a strong wage threshold.

In an effort to build on the success of initiatives such as the out-of-status construction workers in the Greater Toronto Area pilot, IRCC intends to create a pathway that would offer opportunities for undocumented migrants in the construction sector. These undocumented migrants are already living and working in Canada, and are contributing to the sector, and this pathway will keep them here legally so that they can continue to build the homes our economy and communities need with the proper protections.

More information about these pathways will be shared in the near future as the new advisory council meets to develop these important policies.

Finally, to support foreign apprentices in construction programs and to address the current labour market needs in the construction sector, we are also introducing a temporary measure to allow foreign apprentices to complete their studies without a study permit, effective today. By removing this administrative barrier, apprentices will be able to gain the valuable skills they need to contribute to infrastructure projects more quickly.

With these new measures, we are making immigration work for our country by bringing in the skilled workers we need to help meet Canada's housing needs while maintaining sustainable immigration volumes.

Quotes

"Canada's construction industry is vital to support and sustain our country's growth, and we need to bring in workers to meet the urgent need for skilled labour. The measures announced today will ensure critical infrastructure projects are completed on time, support economic development and tackle labour shortages."

– The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

"Building the homes Canadians need and developing the resilient economy the times demand takes a strong construction workforce. Today's changes will bring more skilled trades workers to work sites across Canada, fast-track building starts, and grow our economy."

– The Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour

Quick facts:

According to Statistics Canada, immigrants are making important contributions across every sector of Canada's economy—including health care, construction and transportation. When it comes to Canada's residential construction sector, immigrants play a key role, accounting for 23% of all general contractors and residential builders.





economy—including health care, construction and transportation. When it comes to residential construction sector, immigrants play a key role, accounting for 23% of all general contractors and residential builders. As of November 2024 , approximately 1,365 permanent residents (including principal applicants and their dependants) have been admitted through the out-of-status construction workers pathway.





, approximately 1,365 permanent residents (including principal applicants and their dependants) have been admitted through the out-of-status construction workers pathway. In 2024, the Government of Canada launched Solving the Housing Crisis: Canada's Housing Plan, which lays out an ambitious whole-of-government approach to unlocking millions of new homes. Canada's housing plan is building more homes, making it easier to rent or own a home, and helping Canadians who can't afford a home.





launched Solving the Housing Crisis: Housing Plan, which lays out an ambitious whole-of-government approach to unlocking millions of new homes. housing plan is building more homes, making it easier to rent or own a home, and helping Canadians who can't afford a home. Canada's housing plan includes the Canadian Apprenticeship Strategy and the Foreign Credential Recognition Program. The Canadian Apprenticeship Strategy provides support to grow and develop a trades workforce that is skilled, inclusive, certified and productive to help address the housing needs in Canada . The Foreign Credential Recognition Program will streamline foreign credential recognition and focus on residential construction to help skilled workers get more homes built.

Related products:

Follow us:

SOURCE Citizenship and Immigration Canada

Contacts for media only: Aïssa Diop, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations: Communications Sector, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, 613-952-1650, [email protected]