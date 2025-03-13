VANCOUVER, BC, March 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced over $1.5 million in federal support for three projects focusing on the advancement of prefabricated wood construction in the province of British Columbia. These investments are aimed at promoting construction using Canadian wood and driving sustainable innovation in the forestry and construction sectors.

The following projects are receiving support through Natural Resources Canada's (NRCan) Green Construction through Wood (GCWood) program:

$995,000 to the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT) to build the two-storey Robert Bosa Carpentry Pavillion, a "wood first" mass timber building featuring glulam columns and beams and cross-laminated timber floor, roof and wall panels. This zero-carbon, passive house, LEED Gold and Rick Hansen– certified building will serve as an educational hub at BCIT, offering specialized programs in mass timber and hybrid construction, and will contribute to British Columbia's climate plan.

$300,000 to Prefab Buildings Initiative to create energy-efficient mass timber designs for various types of buildings to help address Canada's housing shortage and make construction faster and more affordable. This project aims to conduct a design workshop to finalize each building prototype, enabling rapid development of prefabricated buildings across Canada . It will stimulate collaboration between manufacturers on the mass production of multi-unit housing models (hotels, apartment retrofits, seniors' residences, etc.), which will help address a broad range of housing needs.

$219,870 to Scius Advisory to create an online directory of companies across Canada that specialize in building prefabricated parts, which can be assembled off-site and transported to construction sites. This project will develop an interactive map to help builders and policymakers better understand the availability of green construction materials and technologies across the country.

These investments will help drive down construction costs, speed up building timelines and increase the availability of affordable and sustainable housing. By advancing the use of state-of-the-art Canadian wood products, the federal government is helping to build a better future, creating jobs and supporting the construction industry's transition toward the innovative green building practices that drive the demand for Canadian forestry products and forestry expertise.

"Developing new markets for Canadian timber not only supports forestry workers and creates jobs but also helps us achieve other goals, including more housing and lower emissions. By promoting the use of low-carbon Canadian wood in construction, the Government of Canada is strengthening communities and local economies in British Columbia — without cutting corners on the environment."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"As the largest trades training provider in Western Canada, BCIT is at the forefront of partnering with industry and government to deliver sustainable solutions that build a greener future. The investment from Natural Resources Canada toward the development of the BCIT Robert Bosa Carpentry Pavilion exemplifies Canada's leadership in sustainable construction practices while providing a living lab that enhances training and research opportunities for the next generation of skilled tradespeople."

Dr. Jeff Zabudsky

President, British Columbia Institute of Technology

"The success of the Prefab Buildings Initiative is a testament to Canadian innovation and collaboration, made possible through the support of NRCan's GCWood program and the dedication of our nation's suppliers and manufacturers. Together, we are building a made-in-Canada solution that accelerates housing delivery, enhances sustainability and strengthens our domestic construction industry."

Andrew Bowerbank

Executive Director, Prefab Buildings Initiative

"The launch of our interactive dashboard marks a significant step in understanding and advancing Canada's construction prefabrication sector. With comprehensive data on over 800 companies, our Prefab Construction Navigator provides industry leaders and policymakers with the insights needed to accelerate adoption, improve productivity and drive innovation. Prefabrication is key to meeting Canada's urgent housing and infrastructure demands, and this research offers a roadmap for scaling its impact."

Mark Devereux

Managing Director, Scius

Quick Facts

Since 2017, GCWood has invested $14.7M in 9 building projects in the province of British Columbia . The program also has supported 35 initiatives across Canada that stimulate the development of wood construction across the country.

in 9 building projects in the province of . The program also has supported 35 initiatives across that stimulate the development of wood construction across the country. The Green Construction through Wood (GCWood) program encourages the use of innovative wood-based building technologies in construction projects. It supports Canada's commitment to reach 2030 and 2050 emissions reduction targets under the Paris Agreement and advance long-term priorities regarding greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction.

commitment to reach 2030 and 2050 emissions reduction targets under the Paris Agreement and advance long-term priorities regarding greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction. GCWood invests in wood construction projects that generate many benefits, including: reduced GHG emissions from renewable and sustainable resources that help decarbonize the built environment accelerated adoption of innovative building technologies and systems updated building codes that allow for taller and larger wood buildings affordable housing and community infrastructure



