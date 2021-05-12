OTTAWA, ON, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada's minerals and metals industry will supply the critical elements for the global transition to a clean and digital economy. The Government of Canada is creating conditions for inclusive growth that places workers and communities at the heart of our low-emissions energy future.

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, today announced $130,000 for five projects to promote mineral literacy and build a more inclusive mining industry. This announcement comes as National Mining Week gets underway, a week highlighting the important role mining plays in Canada's economy.

The funding includes $50,000 to the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada for two projects that delivered Geology, Engineering, Mining and Sustainability Resource Kits to 400 students, including Indigenous youth; supported earth science education; and increased mineral literacy in remote and northern communities.

A second investment of $30,000 to the Council for the Advancement of Native Development Officers supports the delivery of webinars on the mining sequence and procurement opportunities to Indigenous communities in Western Canada. The webinars increase understanding of mineral exploration and mining activities, and build capacity for communities to participate in, and benefit from, economic development opportunities.

A third investment of $50,000 funds two projects undertaken by the Mining Industry Human Resources Council to develop a National Mining Career Awareness Strategy and a national stakeholder workshop to engage youth in the mining sector. These initiatives increase awareness of career opportunities in the mining sector, attract students to mining-related college and university programs, and meet the industry's demand for highly skilled workers.

Together, these investments underscore the government's commitment to support mining and the Canadian Minerals and Metals Plan by advancing the participation of Indigenous Peoples and promoting sustainable mineral development activities in remote communities across the country.

Quotes



"Minerals and metals are essential to lowering emissions and to building our net-zero future. Investing in mineral literacy is investing in our youth and the future talent of the mining sector."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Minister of Natural Resources



Canadian Minerals and Metals Plan

Action Plan 2020: Introducing the pan-Canadian Initiatives March 2020

Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada

Council for the Advancement of Native Development Officers

Mining Industry Human Resources Council

