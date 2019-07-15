Canada Supports Indigenous Participation in Northern Quebec's Forest Sector

OUJÉ-BOUGOUMOU, QC, July 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada's forest sector continues to be an important generator of good jobs in communities across the country, including rural, remote and Indigenous communities in Quebec. The Government of Canada is working with Indigenous peoples to ensure that they not only participate in sustainable forestry projects but also benefit from initiatives created by their community, for their community.

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced a $2.7-million investment to Oujé-Bougoumou Cree Nation for a sustainable forestry project that will create jobs, boost the local economy and displace diesel use in the remote community.

The funding will be used to upgrade and expand an existing biomass district heating system — a cost-effective, renewable-energy fuelled system — for the community, while also providing a market for local sawmill waste. This initiative will encourage local economic development and support better waste management with the aim of protecting our environment while creating good jobs for the community.

This funding comes from the Clean Energy for Rural and Remote Communities program, which supports the transition to a sustainable and clean energy future by investing in projects that reduce reliance on fossil fuels and encourage energy independence in Canada's rural and remote communities and industrial sites.

Through Generation Energy, Canada's national energy dialogue, people expressed their desire to see Canada as a leader in the transition to a clean growth economy. The Government of Canada will continue to support smarter initiatives that create a clean, sustainable and competitive energy sector that cuts pollution to address climate change.

Quotes

"By investing in renewable energy projects directed by Indigenous communities in remote areas, we are seizing the economic opportunities presented by our forest sector while making it more resilient to a changing climate and creating good jobs locally. We are proud to support the Oujé-Bougoumou Cree Nation in this project, which will contribute to reducing the need for diesel use and to lowering air pollution in Canada."

Diane Lebouthillier

Canada's Minister of National Revenue

"The Oujé-Bougoumou Cree Nation is grateful for the funding it will be receiving from Natural Resource Canada's Clean Energy for Rural and Remote Communities Program to renovate our existing biomass-fuelled district heating system. We have been proud to be a leader in the adoption of this technology that will allow our community to continue as an example for other communities throughout Canada in the areas of appropriate energy technology and local community development. Our heating system is a demonstration that the values and philosophies inherent in our Indigenous culture have relevance to contemporary challenges."

Chief Curtis Bosum

Oujé-Bougoumou Cree Nation

Associated Links

Clean Energy for Rural and Remote Communities



