ALERT BAY, BC , Sept. 22, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - By investing in forest sector technologies, we can provide greener solutions that will tackle climate change and transition toward a low-carbon economy. That is why the Government of Canada is joining the 'Namgis First Nation in celebrating the successful expansion of operations of the Beaver Cove Chip Plant, now operating as Atli Chip LP. This expansion opens up forestry-related opportunities, businesses, careers and governance within 'Namgis traditional territories and other communities in the region. The Government of Canada invests in projects to help equip communities with the tools to build greener businesses, create sustainable jobs, and promote further economic opportunities within the sector.

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, announced over $1.4 million in funding to Atli Chip LP through the Indigenous Forestry Initiative (IFI) program which provides financial support to Indigenous-led economic development projects in Canada's forest sector. Indigenous Services Canada also supported this project through the Strategic Partnerships Initiative.

The wood chipping facility has the ability to debark and chip larger logs as well as wood chunks, reducing wood waste. It will provide pulp chips to mills on Vancouver Island and British Columbia's Lower Mainland, as well as biomass from wood harvested in the 'Namgis traditional territory and adjacent Forest Resources Licenses.

Atli Chip LP is also working closely with FPInnovations to actively improve the efficiency and capacity of their facility, including the ability to process forest harvest residue feedstocks. The successful due diligence, planning, acquisition and expansion of the facility presents an opportunity to support the long-term sustainability of the natural resources industry.

The government remains committed to fostering meaningful relationships with Indigenous nations, communities and groups while furthering their participation in the forest sector.

"I would like to congratulate the 'Namgis First Nation on the successful expansion of their sustainable operations at Atli Chip LP. This innovative development will create new opportunities and sustainable jobs while demonstrating Indigenous leadership in the sector. The Government of Canada is pleased to support this important work."

"The acquisition of Atli Chip Plant is a huge win for Atli Resources Limited Partnership and the North Island as a whole. It will generate revenue to support other initiatives of Atli Resources LP and ultimately its owner, the 'Namgis Nation, increase the utilization of waste wood fibre, provide jobs in the community and the chip plant, and create training opportunities to build capacity in forest operations and wood processing on Northern Vancouver Island."

"Atli Chip LP's dedication to adding value derived from a limited resource, enhancing the usage of logging residues and contributing to the local economy should be an inspiration to anyone wishing to start a forestry-based business. As FPInnovations we are committed to continue our support for Atli Chip LP and the Namgis Nation in growing their business."

"Tale'awtxw Aboriginal Capital Corporation (TACC) was able to assist with several stages of this important project. While we were able to provide some of the project financing required along with the Indigenous Forestry Initiative and the business partners, we also supported the due diligence and negotiations necessary for the Atli Chip Plant to be successful. We look forward to supporting new business opportunities that are already evident within the 'Namgis Nation traditional territory as a result of this project and continuing to support socio-economic development within all Indigenous communities."

Atli Resources Limited Partnership is a forest company 100% owned by the 'Namgis First Nation. The Nation, through Atli Resources LP, are majority owners of Atli Chip Limited Partnership with minority stakes from Wahkash Contracting Ltd. and Paper Excellence – a diversified manufacturer of pulp and paper products.

Tale'awtxw Aboriginal Capital Corporation (TACC) is a community based Indigenous Capital Corporation that has provided financing and funding services to support Indigenous entrepreneurs starting, expanding and purchasing businesses for more than 30 years.

The Strategic Partnerships Initiative is an innovative mechanism for federal partners to make collective investment decisions and address gaps in existing programs that would otherwise limit or exclude Indigenous participation in major economic opportunities.

