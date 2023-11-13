SAINT-LAZARE, QC, Nov. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament for Compton-Stanstead alongside Peter Schiefke, Member of Parliament for Vaudreuil-Soulanges are proud to announce a combined investment of over $948,000 to support the repairs of 56 homes in three communities across the Montérégie region.

This investment will help fund the rehabilitation of the following projects:

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament for Compton-Stanstead and Peter Schiefke, Member of Parliament for Vaudreuil-Soulanges were on site for a funding announcement at Coopérative d’habitation Les Retraités de St-Lazare. (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)) Government of Canada Logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))

Coopérative d'habitation Les Retraités de St-Lazare, where the event was held today, is an 8-unit project which received a federal contribution of more than $351,700. This funding will be used for project renewal.

Les Habitations Autochtones Laprairie is an 18-unit project in La Prairie that received a contribution of $147 000 in funding to support repair work like the insulation of overhangs, masonry repair, and home adaptations for persons with reduced mobility.

Further funding of $450,000 was provided to the Mohawks of Kahnawá:ke for their 30-unit project, located in Kahnawake.

The federal funding is being delivered through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF), a program delivered by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), which supports new and revitalization construction of mixed-income, mixed-tenure, and mixed-use affordable housing.

Quotes:

"Ensuring that everyone has access to safe and affordable housing is one of the top priorities for our government. Through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund, and in collaboration with our community partners, we are helping address the housing crisis in Québec and across Canada. Providing funding for the upkeep and maintenance of current housing stock ensures affordable and safe housing to the people who need it most." - Peter Schiefke, Member of Parliament for Vaudreuil-Soulanges

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. By investing in the repair of existing homes here in Québec, our government is ensuring that residents can continue to have a home that provides their families with a safe place to grow into the future. This funding will make certain that residents, including women and children, have access to the affordable housing they deserve and that will help improve the quality of life for those who need it most."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament for Compton-Stanstead

Quick facts:

The National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) is a $13.2 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults. Over $5.3 billion has been committed to repairing over 92,000 homes and create or repair 2,700 shelter spaces for victims of family violence.

has been committed to repairing over 92,000 homes and create or repair 2,700 shelter spaces for victims of family violence. The Government of Canada is working with partners to ensure that existing rental housing is not lost to disrepair and that new, permanent, affordable housing is built close to where it is needed, such as public transit, jobs, daycares, schools, and healthcare.

Related links:

CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit: www.placetocallhome.ca

Check out the National Housing Strategy Housing Funding Initiatives Map to see affordable housing projects that have been developed across Canada .

. Visit Canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

For further information: Information on this news release: Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]