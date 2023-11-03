WHITCHURCH-STOUFFVILLE, ON, Nov. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada and The Regional Municipality of York announced funding to support the construction of 141 homes in York Region.

The federal government is providing over $26.4 million in funding through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) and the third round of the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI), and The Regional Municipality of York is providing over $16 million to the projects.

Government of Ontario logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))

Additionally, the federal and provincial governments previously invested over $11 million through the Investment in Affordable Housing Extension (IAH-E) and the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative (OPHI), an initiative of the Canada – Ontario Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy.

The announcement took place at 5676 Main Street, where York Region is building the Whitchurch-Stouffville Community Housing Development project that will offer one, two, and three-bedroom units designed to serve Canadians from a range of economic backgrounds, including women and their children, families, seniors, and those living alone. The project, which is expected to be completed by Summer 2024, will be the only family-focused affordable housing building in the town and seeks to fill a significant gap for rental homes in the community.

This project received $11.4 million in federal funding through the third round of the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI3), $7.5 million through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF), over $13 million through the Investment in Affordable Housing Extension (IAH-E) and the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative (OPHI), including $2 million in administrative funding, and over $16 million in capital investment from The Regional Municipality of York.

Located at 17046 Yonge Street in Newmarket, the second project, Inn from the Cold Transitional Housing is a 3-storey building with 44 beds for both emergency and transitional housing, providing housing for those most vulnerable in the community. The project would also include administrative spaces to provide full-time support services, as well as shared programming and amenity space for residents. This project is supported by federal funding, including $7.4 million through the third round of the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI3) and $150,000 in SEED funding. Construction of the project is expected to be complete by Fall 2024.

Quotes:

"Our government is actively investing in affordable housing through the National Housing Strategy, creating 141 new homes in York Region for individuals and families facing housing insecurity. This initiative will improve lives and benefit the wider community, demonstrating our commitment to addressing housing challenges across the country." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Investing in housing makes a significant difference in the lives of Canadians and their communities. Housing is a foundation for Canadians to build better lives for themselves. These types of investments will bring about positive change in communities across Canada, including right here in Whitchurch-Stouffville." – The Honourable Helena Jaczek, Member of Parliament for Markham—Stouffville

"I'm proud of our government's contribution to these projects, which will add 141 new units to York Region's housing stock. Thanks to the National Housing Strategy, more vulnerable communities in my riding and across the region will now have access to affordable housing that will help them get back on their feet, leading to better community engagement and cohesion, financial security, and stability." – Tony Van Bynen, Member of Parliament for Newmarket-Aurora

"When it comes to building more homes, especially affordable homes, we need to continue to work together across all levels of government. We all have a role to play in ensuring everyone in Ontario has a home that meets their needs and budget. This project is a great example of partners stepping up and will offer more families the choice to make Stouffville their home." – The Honourable Paul Calandra, Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"York Regional Council is committed to building complete, inclusive communities with a full range of housing options and services to support residents at all ages and stages of their lives. On behalf of Regional Council and more than 1.2 million residents who call our communities home, thank you to federal and provincial governments for investing in our communities to provide access to safe, affordable and sustainable housing solutions." – Wayne Emmerson, Chairman and CEO, The Regional Municipality of York

"If we are to overcome the affordability challenges we face today, we must provide a range of housing options. Increasing the supply of housing alone will not address the needs of the most vulnerable in our communities. Transitional housing units, like those Inn From the Cold will build in Newmarket, are an effective way of getting people back into stable housing and an integral part of how we will tackle homelessness." – John Taylor, Mayor of Newmarket and Chair, Housing York

"Addressing housing affordability requires innovation solutions, collective action and the support of all levels of government. Providing affordable housing options in downtown Stouffville is an excellent example of how all levels of government can come together to make a positive impact on our residents. The Town of Whitchurch-Stouffville extends thanks to our federal, provincial and local municipal partners for their investment and continued support of housing options in our communities." – Iain Lovatt, Mayor of Whitchurch-Stouffville and Vice-Chair, Housing York

Quick facts:

Today's announcement was made by the Honourable Helena Jaczek, Member of Parliament for Markham—Stouffville, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities alongside Tony Van Bynen , Member of Parliament for Newmarket - Aurora , the Honourable Paul Calandra, Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Iain Lovatt , Mayor of Whitchurch-Stouffville, and John Taylor , Mayor of Newmarket .

, Member of Parliament for - , the Honourable Paul Calandra, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, , Mayor of Whitchurch-Stouffville, and , Mayor of . The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $82 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over to give more Canadians a place to call home. The National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults. Launched in 2020, the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) focuses on immediate housing needs and is delivered by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), under the NHS.

focuses on immediate housing needs and is delivered by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), under the NHS. The Government of Canada's additional investment of $1.5 billion through Rapid Housing Initiative brought the program's total to $4 billion to support the housing needs of the country's most vulnerable.

additional investment of through brought the program's total to to support the housing needs of the country's most vulnerable. The third round of the Rapid Housing Initiative once again exceeded its initial target of creating at least 4,500 new affordable housing units for Canadians in severe housing need. It is expected that over 5,200 new units will be built across Canada .

Initiative once again exceeded its initial target of creating at least 4,500 new affordable housing units for Canadians in severe housing need. It is expected that over 5,200 new units will be built across . The total number of units created with the support of Rapid Housing Initiative is expected to be over 15,500 units.

The Investment in Affordable Housing (IAH) Extension Program helped service managers build, renovate, and provide critical affordable housing. Service managers had the flexibility to select which program components to participate in – such as new rental construction, home repair, housing allowances, rent supplements or home ownership – based on local housing needs in their communities. 2019-2020 was the last year of the IAH program.

Program helped service managers build, renovate, and provide critical affordable housing. Service managers had the flexibility to select which program components to participate in – such as new rental construction, home repair, housing allowances, rent supplements or home ownership – based on local housing needs in their communities. 2019-2020 was the last year of the IAH program. The Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative (OPHI) is a program under the CMHC-Ontario Bilateral Agreement. This 10-year agreement provides more than $5.75 billion to protect, renew and expand community housing; support Ontario's priorities related to housing repair, construction, and affordability; and deliver direct affordability support to Ontarians who need housing. OPHI provides flexible funding to address local housing priorities and improve access to affordable housing options. The initiative helps to increase the affordable housing supply and improve the state of repair of community housing stock.

Related links:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.

for the most requested Government of housing information. As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit: www.placetocallhome.ca

Check out the National Housing Strategy Housing Funding Initiatives Map to see affordable housing projects that have been developed across Canada .

. The August 12, 2022 Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative (OPHI) and Investment in Affordable Housing – Extension (IAH – E) funding announcement for the 5676 Main Street project.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

For further information: Information on this news release: Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]