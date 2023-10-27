LEDUC, AB, Oct. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada, the Government of Alberta, the Municipalities of the Leduc Region, and the Leduc Regional Housing Foundation are providing a combined investment of $8.6 million to create new affordable homes in Leduc, Alberta. The homes are part of Gaetz Landing II, an addition to the current community affordable housing project known as Gaetz Landing I developed by the Leduc Regional Housing Foundation.

The announcement today was made at the project site location, 4906 47th Street, Leduc. Gaetz Landing II will be developed into a low-rise apartment building offering 24, one-bedroom units designated for women fleeing violence and those with low incomes. Six of these units will be fully accessible and the project will exceed the Natural Energy Code of Canada for Buildings' 2017 energy requirements. Construction started for this development in July and is expected to complete by March 2024.

The breakdown of funding for this project is as follows:

$4.7 million under the Projects Stream of the third round of the Rapid Housing Initiative

This is made possible by the Government of Canada's additional investment of $1.5 billion through RHI, bringing the program's total to $4 billion to support the country's most vulnerable. The additional funding for the third round of RHI will be divided into two streams: $1 billion through the Projects Stream and $500 million towards the Cities Stream.

This round once again exceeded its initial target of creating at least 4,500 new affordable housing units for Canadians in severe housing need. It is expected that over 5,200 new units will be built across Canada. The total number of units created with the support of RHI is expected to be over 15,500 units.

Quotes:

"Today's announcement demonstrates the action our government is taking to quickly provide new affordable housing across Canada. Through the Rapid Housing Initiative, we are investing in safe and secure homes for the people who need them the most, including vulnerable women experiencing domestic challenges here in Leduc. Projects like this are only made possible through strong government and community partnerships, and we are proud of the work being done to ensure all Canadians have a safe place to all home." –The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Everyone should have a place to call home, and we know that it is becoming more challenging for many Canadians. Our government is investing in projects like Gaetz Landing, to ensure the most vulnerable individuals in Leduc and across Canada have affordable and accessible housing. Whether it be in Leduc here in Alberta, or communities across Canada, we are committed to building more units, supporting more families, and helping all Canadians put a roof over their head." – The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre

"We know Albertans need housing options in communities outside Edmonton and Calgary and these new units will provide safe and affordable housing to Albertans who call Leduc home. Our government will continue to work with housing partners, non-profits and the private sector to build more housing units to meet the needs of our communities and increase capacity across the province." – Jason Nixon, Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services

"Leduc Regional Housing Foundation is very proud of the services that we offer throughout the seven municipalities of the Leduc Region. We are excited to announce the addition of 24 more units to our Housing Portfolio with the Gaetz Landing II project. This vision came to reality with the support and commitment of the Leduc Regional Housing Foundation Board, and all three levels of government; municipal, provincial, and federal." – Margot Hagarty, Executive Director, Leduc Regional Housing Foundation

"As Chair of the Leduc Regional Housing Foundation, I am very pleased to have been one of the successful applications for affordable housing funding in our province. We are grateful to receive the support from all three orders of government. We look forward to these partnerships continuing to grow the much needed housing stock to meet the increasing demand for affordable, accessible and appropriate housing in the Leduc region." – Kathy Barnhart, Board Chair, Leduc Regional Housing Foundation

Quick facts:

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $82 -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

is a 10-year, -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. The Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) is delivered through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), under the NHS. It provides funding to facilitate the rapid construction of new housing and the acquisition of existing buildings for the purpose of rehabilitation or conversion to permanent affordable housing units. With its third phase, launched in 2022, the Rapid Housing Initiative once again exceeded targets. It is expected that over 5,200 new homes will be created, of which almost half will be for women and one third will be for Indigenous Peoples. The total number of units created with the support of the Rapid Housing Initiative is expected to be over 15,500 units.

NHS racialized NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.

A 10-year agreement between the Government of Canada and the Government of Alberta was signed on March 8, 2019 . The agreement will invest $678 million — $339 million from the Government of Canada and $339 million from the Government of Alberta — to protect, renew and expand social and community housing in Alberta .

and the Government of was signed on . The agreement will invest — from the Government of and from the Government of — to protect, renew and expand social and community housing in . All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people, and communities.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs.

