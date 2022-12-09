KINGSTON, ON, Dec. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, alongside Mark Gerretsen, Parliamentary Secretary to the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons (Senate) and Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands, Mayor Bryan Paterson, Mary Lynn Cousins Brame, Chief Executive Officer, Kingston & Frontenac Housing Corporation, and Kimberley Mansey-Walker, President of Kingston Co-operative Homes Inc., announced a combined investment of over $50 million to support the construction of 130 units in Kingston. This includes a contribution of nearly $30 million by the Government of Canada.

These housing units are part of two projects meant for a number of priority groups, including women and children, and are located at 1316-1318 Princess Street.

The first project will be operated by Kingston & Frontenac Housing Corporation. The 92-unit building received $19.6 million in federal funding through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) and $11.1 million from the City of Kingston. The project will have an office on the ground floor where a tenant support services program will assist and support residents experiencing health, mental health, and addictions issues by providing assessment, crisis and intervention services, and engaging other community services and resources.

The second project will be operated by Kingston Co-operative Homes. The 38-unit building received $9.4 million in federal funding through the NHCF, $ 4.2 million from the City of Kingston, and $ 1.3 million from Kingston Co-operative Homes Inc., who will protect affordability of the homes for the long term.

Both projects have been made possible with land contributions from the City of Kingston. Construction of the projects is expected to be completed by Summer 2024.

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. That is why we are creating more affordable housing for those who need it most right here in Kingston. These new homes will positively impact the lives of the most vulnerable. By investing in affordable housing, we are providing more Canadians with access to affordable and quality homes in vibrant and welcoming communities. This is one of the many ways our government's National Housing Strategy is ensuring that no one is left behind." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Having access to safe and affordable homes for all is key to improving the health and well-being of our communities. Today's announcement is a great example of how strong partnerships with the City of Kingston and other partners have a direct and tangible impact on the community. Together, we will help improve the quality of life for those who need it most." – Mark Gerretsen, Parliamentary Secretary to the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons (Senate) and Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands

"Getting affordable and supportive housing built is one of our top priorities as a city. These two projects are huge for our community. Multiple organizations and levels of government are coming together to move these projects forward and it wouldn't be possible without their support. We look forward to cutting the ribbons on these projects and seeing more people move into units that are affordable and some that offer care for those who need support" – Mayor Bryan Paterson, City of Kingston

"The Kingston & Frontenac Housing Corporation was pleased to break ground on our latest project at 1316 Princess Street on July 5, 2022. This 92-unit apartment building is the largest affordable housing project developed by KFHC. Financial support from CMHC, the federal and provincial governments and the City of Kingston has made this project possible. The mixed-income housing model that's been established at our previous KFHC projects has proven to work well and provides a sustainable approach to the development of new community housing." – Mary Lynn Cousins Brame, CEO, Kingston & Frontenac Housing Corporation

"We are so pleased to add 38 new households to our Co-operative through this expansion. We couldn't be prouder to be part of the housing crisis solution." – Kimberley Mansey-Walker, President, Kingston Co-operative Homes

Quick facts:

The National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults. The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $72 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

Related links:

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

