Canada Strengthens Nuclear Collaboration with Romania

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada is one of over 120 countries committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. In order to achieve this ambitious climate target, we must draw on a range of clean energy technologies including nuclear power.

Annick Goulet, Canada's Ambassador to Romania, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources; the Honourable Florin Cîțu, Romania's Prime Minister; and the Honourable Minister Virgil-Daniel Popescu, Romania's Minister of Energy, today signed an agreement committing the two countries to strengthening cooperation on nuclear energy, including collaboration on CANDU refurbishments and new build projects in Romania.

This memorandum of understanding (MOU) underscores the importance of strategic partnerships between Canada and Romania, including our common climate change objectives and our mutual interest in decarbonizing electricity systems in order to meet net-zero emissions by 2050.

This collaboration builds on existing relationships between Canada and the European Union and highlights the long-standing partnership in the nuclear energy sector and upcoming projects in Romania. The MOU also demonstrates both countries' joint leadership on advancing nuclear energy and positions Canada as a partner of choice to support nuclear development in Romania.

Nuclear energy is a major part of the Canadian energy landscape from coast to coast. With over 60 years of science and technology innovation, a world-class regulator and a vibrant domestic supply chain, Canada's nuclear industry is a leader in an emerging global market estimated at $150 to $300 billion per year by 2040. Canada is also committed to disposing of nuclear waste in a safe and responsible way, in accordance with international and domestic best practices.

As outlined in Canada's strengthened climate plan, A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, Canada is a willing and active partner on the international stage and remains committed to working with global partners to transition to an inclusive, net-zero future.

"Nuclear cooperation has been a pillar of the 55-year-long Canada–Romania relationship. I am proud to have renewed our bilateral commitment by signing this MOU today and look forward to further consolidating our exchanges in all spheres, from security to trade."

Annick Goulet

Canada's Ambassador to Romania

"My mandate is characterized by two things: investments and reforms. Today, we are here to present a major investment project. To have sustainable economic growth, you need to invest. There is no alternative. The MOU signed today with Canada makes an important statement: clean energy is our common goal."

The Honourable Florin Cîțu

Prime Minister of Romania

"Today, we made another important step for the future of nuclear energy in Romania. We will collaborate with our partner Canada on the development of nuclear reactors of SNN, Romania's state-owned nuclear energy company, including collaboration on CANDU refurbishments and new build projects in Romania. I want to thank Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, and Annick Goulet, Canada's Ambassador to Romania, for this support. Romania, too, is committed to use more clean energy technologies."

The Honourable Minister Virgil-Daniel Popescu

Romania's Minister of Energy

