OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from its operations by 2050 through the Greening Government Strategy.

Today, at COP 27, on behalf of the Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board of Canada, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, announced that Canada has joined the Net-Zero Government Initiative.

The Net-Zero Government Initiative invites governments from around the world to lead by example and achieve net-zero emissions from national government operations by no later than 2050. By using cleaner energy sources, moving to zero-emission vehicles, and pursuing green and resilient buildings and infrastructure, governments like Canada are leveraging their purchasing power to seize opportunities for both innovation and sustainable choices within its government operations.

Minister Guilbeault also commended the United States for its leadership in introducing the Net-Zero Government Initiative to nations across the globe at COP 27. Minister Guilbeault recognized the ongoing work on the Greening Government Initiative, co-chaired by the United States and Canada, which enables countries around the world to share lessons learned and promote innovation on greening government operations.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is leading by example to achieve net -zero emissions in its operations by 2050. Through the Net-Zero Government Initiative, Canada is now taking the same pledge with national governments around the world. Demonstrating leadership and concrete action is vital in our common fight against climate change."

- The Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board

"We must aggressively reduce greenhouse gas emissions while building a clean and low-carbon economy. The Government of Canada is leading by example by greening our own operations."

- The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of the Environment and Climate Change Canada

Quick Facts

By joining the Net-Zero Government Initiative, countries are collectively underscoring the critical leadership role of governments in catalyzing economy-wide climate actions and supporting their countries' achievement of broader climate targets.

The Centre for Greening Government, part of the Treasury Board Secretariat, provides leadership toward net-zero, climate-resilient and green Government of Canada operations.

operations. The Greening Government Strategy is a set of commitments that apply to all core government departments and agencies and supports the Government of Canada's commitment for net-zero emissions by 2050.

commitment for net-zero emissions by 2050. Achieving net-zero emissions means reducing GHG emissions from operations to as close to zero as possible and then balancing out any remaining emissions with an equivalent amount of carbon removal.

Launched in 2021 by the Government of Canada's Treasury Board Secretariat and the White House Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ), the Greening Government Initiative (GGI) is an international forum for countries to exchange information, promote innovation and share best practices in support of global efforts to green national government operations and meet Paris Agreement commitments on climate change.

Associated Links

