Canada's Yanique Brandford to be Honoured with Hero Award on GLOBAL CITIZEN PRIZE, Airing Saturday Dec. 19 on CTV

TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - International advocacy organization Global Citizen announced today that Ryerson University student Yanique Brandford is the winner of the Global Citizen Prize: Canada Hero Award. Branford is founder of Help A Girl Out, a Toronto-based nonprofit that seeks to bring about equal and dignified periods to females, free of shame, and stigma. CTV's YOUR MORNING's Anne-Marie Mediwake introduces Brandford during the second annual GLOBAL CITIZEN PRIZE broadcast, hosted by John Legend, airing Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at 8 p.m. ET exclusively on CTV.

In a year marked by division and crisis, GLOBAL CITIZEN PRIZE recognizes the resilience and unity that exemplifies what it means to be a Global Citizen. The televised special honours those making extraordinary efforts to lift up the world's most vulnerable and make the world a better place, and who inspire others to stand up and take action. The broadcast features star-studded musical performances and collaborations, notable presenters, and unforgettable tributes to change makers making a global impact.

"My struggle with period poverty is not unique, and it's not an issue that affects the poor," said Brandford. "It's an injustice that affects women in general, and it will only be overcome when we start speaking the unfiltered truth. Periods are clean, natural, essential, and here to stay, so let's bring about equal access so that we can get on with our day."

Having struggled with period poverty growing up in the Caribbean, and even now as a low-income student in Toronto, she uses her experiences as a driving force behind her passion to eliminate the need for girls to use undignified means during their menstrual cycle. She is a physicist, artist, entrepreneur, and a tutor to the teenagers at her church.

The Global Citizen Country Hero Award celebrates individuals around the world who have shown exceptional commitment to achieving the Global Goals and championing the most vulnerable. The award will be presented in Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Nigeria, South Africa, Australia, and Mexico. The winners receive a prize of $10,000 to help support their projects to advance progress toward the Global Goals.

GLOBAL CITIZEN PRIZE features performances by Alessia Cara, Carrie Underwood, Common, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, JoJo, and Tori Kelly along with appearances by John Oliver, Nick Jonas, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

