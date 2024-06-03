NOW ACCEPTING SUBMISSIONS

TORONTO, June 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Celebrating its 12th anniversary, the Canada's Walk of Fame RBC Emerging Musician Program, supported by the RBC Foundation, is now accepting song submissions for its 2024 edition. Renowned as a pivotal launch pad for aspiring Canadian musical artists, the program has played an instrumental role in the development of Canada's music scene, with 65 artists supported to date. Each year, five emerging solo artists or groups are selected to receive prizes valued at over $100,000 in total. Submissions open today and will be accepted until Sunday, July 14, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. EST.

The Program offers young musicians aged 15 to 35 a gateway to the music industry, including mentorship from esteemed artists, recording time at Metalworks Studios, career development assistance, funding, and national performance opportunities. Winners from the previous year will perform at the Rivoli in Toronto during Canadian Music Week on June 5, 2024. Admission is free and guests can register their spot here.

Last year's Grand Prize winner, Josh Alexander, credits this program as a career game-changer that he never could have imagined. He says, "the young Josh, who once only dreamed of recording in studios, bringing people together through music, and performing live, would be on cloud nine right now. Winning the grand prize of the Canada's Walk of Fame RBC Emerging Musician Program has opened doors to endless opportunities and artistic exploration, and I'm deeply thankful."

This year's Grand Prize winner will receive a $20,000 cash prize, performance slots at key Canada's Walk of Fame events, and a private studio session at Metalworks Studios. The runner-up will receive $10,000, and three additional artists will each be awarded $5,000.

All winners will have access to a variety of career development opportunities, including:

A showcase at Canadian Music Week 2025 with a Festival Access Pass.

A performance at Festival du Voyageur in Winnipeg, Manitoba , February 2025 .

, . A creative/mentorship session at Toronto's ArtHaus.

ArtHaus. A mentorship session with a Canada's Walk of Fame Inductee or Allan Slaight Music Impact Honouree.

Walk of Fame Inductee or Allan Slaight Music Impact Honouree. $2,000 towards a live-off-the-floor performance video.

towards a live-off-the-floor performance video. A dedicated artist page on EmergingMusician.ca.

For more information on Canada's Walk of Fame, visit: www.canadaswalkoffame.com.

