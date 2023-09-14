Canada's Walk of Fame Makes History: 13 Canadian Rock Legends Inducted. 14 Iconic DJs Tell Their Story. 1 Rock Music Celebration for the Ages

CANADA'S ROCK OF FAME at Massey Hall to feature performances by members of Chilliwack, Glass Tiger, Loverboy, Platinum Blonde, Rough Trade, The Parachute Club, Lighthouse, Michel Pagliaro and more!

PLUS - an electrifying collaboration from vocal powerhouses Lee Aaron & Fefe Dobson and a special tribute to Trooper from members of The Trews.

Co-hosted by media legends Jeanne Beker and Terry David Mulligan, Canada's most recognizable DJs and VJs of the 70s and 80s reunite for one night only to present to this year's Inductees at Canada's Rock of Fame

– Thursday, September 28 –

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Rock music ruled the radio airwaves in the '70s and '80s. On Thursday, September 28, at Toronto's Massey Hall, Canada's Rock of Fame, presented by Canada's Walk of Fame, alongside official partners Anthem Entertainment and Live Nation Canada, will be a momentous blast from the past that will go down in the history books. For one incredible night, Canadian rock royalty and the newest Inductees to Canada's Walk of Fame will be celebrated in an all-out extravaganza featuring unforgettable performances and collaborations, special guests, and presenters comprising of some of the most recognizable names in the music industry from across the decades.

This once-in-a-lifetime celebration is the first of two induction ceremonies in 2023 as part of Canada's Walk of Fame's 25th anniversary events, followed by the annual induction ceremony and broadcast in December. (See Important Media Note below).

Co-hosted by music and fashion icon, radio and TV personality, and 2016 Inductee Jeanne Beker, along with radio host and media legend Terry David Mulligan, this first-of-its-kind mega induction into Canada's Walk of Fame will see famous DJs and VJs of the era reunite for this special celebration. Presenters include long-time CHUM-FM morning show co-hosts Roger Ashby and Marilyn Denis, Steve Anthony (CHOM FM, CHUM FM, MuchMusic), Alan Cross (The Edge, Q107), Terry Dimonte (97.7 CHOM-FM, Citi-FM), John Donabie (Q107) Erica Ehm (MuchMusic), Liz Janik (CFNY-FM), Stu Jeffries (Boom 97.3), David Marsden (CFNY-FM, CHUM-FM), Maie Pauts (Boom 97.3, CFNY-FM), Ingrid Schumacher (CHUM-FM), Christopher Ward (MuchMusic) and Michael Williams (CHOM-FM, MuchMusic), as well as renowned drag entertainer, Brooke Lynn Hytes and Poet Laureate of Ontario Randell Adjei.

In honour of the 13 Canadian rock legends joining Canada's Walk of Fame's distinguished ranks, including April Wine, Chilliwack, Glass Tiger, Lee Aaron, Lighthouse, Loverboy, Max Webster, Michel Pagliaro, Platinum Blonde, PRISM, Rough Trade, The Parachute Club, and Trooper, the electrifying performances and collaborations include:

Vocal powerhouse Lee Aaron together with Fefe Dobson

together with Twenty-year-old emerging artist Charlie Edward

Al Connelly , Alan Frew , and Sam Reid of Glass Tiger

, , and of Bill Henderson of Chilliwack

of Platinum Blonde 's singer/guitarist Mark Holmes and guitarist Sergio Galli

's singer/guitarist and guitarist Gordie Johnson of Big Sugar

of Rock duo and born storytellers Crown Lands

Jazz-rock-classical fusion band Lighthouse

Colin Macdonald and John Angus Macdonald members of the award-winning East Coast rockers, The Trews , to perform a special tribute to Trooper

and members of the award-winning East Coast rockers, , to perform a special tribute to Quebec superstar , Michel Pagliaro

superstar Loverboy 's frontman Mike Reno

's frontman Lorraine Segato of The Parachute Club

of Carole Pope and Kevan Staples of Rough Trade

Important Media Note: Canada's Rock of Fame is the first of two induction ceremonies in 2023 as part of the organization's milestone year events. The annual star-studded Canada's Walk of Fame 25th Anniversary Celebration at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre will take place on December 2, 2023, honouring this year's Inductees. A special broadcast will air at a later date on CTV.

The celebration continues…in honour of their induction to Canada's Walk of Fame, Rough Trade and Michel Pagliaro are set to perform at the Phoenix Concert Theatre on Friday, September 29 and Saturday, September 30, respectively.

The final Inductees for 2023 will be announced in the coming weeks, along with this year's Allan Slaight Music Impact and the Community and National Hero Honourees.

For more information, visit www.canadaswalkoffame.com.

