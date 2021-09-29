Canada's Walk of Fame Announces Powerhouse Singer-Songwriter Serena Ryder as the 2021 Recipient of the Allan Slaight Music Impact Honour

Media Note: Click HERE to download assets

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada's Walk of Fame announced today that six-time JUNO Award winner and platinum-selling singer-songwriter Serena Ryder is the 2021 recipient of the distinguished Allan Slaight Music Impact Honour presented to a remarkable musician, duo, or group that continues to make a positive impact with their talent and benevolence in the field of music. Canada's Walk of Fame is grateful to the late Allan Slaight, Canada's broadcast industry trailblazer and generous philanthropist, and proudly continues the legacy of this honour, which was established in 2010.

Serena joins past Honourees, including Alessia Cara, Jessie Reyez, Drake, Melanie Fiona, Shawn Hook, Brett Kissel, Carly Rae Jepsen, Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd and Nikki Yanofsky. She will be presented the honour during the Annual Canada's Walk of Fame Awards Gala at Toronto's Beanfield Centre on Saturday, December 4, 2021. A special broadcast will air at a later date on CTV.