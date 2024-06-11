Canada's Walk of Fame and Seeing Red Media Inc. Announce Exciting New Partnership

TORONTO, June 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada's Walk of Fame and Seeing Red Media Inc. are delighted to announce a new strategic partnership designed to tell more incredible stories to Canadians from coast-to-coast-to-coast. Together, Canada's Walk of Fame and Seeing Red Media look to build a bridge, as Seeing Red Media is a trusted partner and conduit for Indigenous communication and strategic efforts, forging an undeniable impact on both organizations and their legacies.

Canada's Walk of Fame is dedicated to honouring and celebrating the stories of Canada's most extraordinary individuals from all backgrounds, emphasizing their resilience, achievements, and positive contributions to society. Seeing Red Media is focused on amplifying the voices and visions of both established and emerging Indigenous storytellers, telling more of their stories, improving their representation and cultural accuracy across various media, and fostering unity between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Canadians. Together, they will collaborate on many programs that will inspire future generations, including Canada's Walk of Fame "Future Storytellers Program," presented by our founding partner NBCUniversal and Seeing Red Media, which aims to nurture the talent of Canada's emerging filmmakers. The program supports young, diverse student filmmakers from underrepresented communities, promoting inclusive storytelling and cultural exchange.

"Our 2023 Community Hero, Autumn Peltier, has become an extraordinary bond between our two organizations, the perfect catalyst to begin this partnership," said Jeffrey Latimer CEO, Canada's Walk of Fame. "She is a unifying force and a powerful global youth Ambassador. With this partnership, we look forward to making a positive difference by uplifting and amplifying Indigenous storytellers to help build a stronger Canada."

"What began as a small collaboration has bloomed into an amazing partnership. I look forward to a harmonious and fruitful relationship for many years to come. I am honoured to walk together on this path with Canada's Walk of Fame" said Bryan Porter, Founder & Shakohen:te's, Seeing Red Media Inc.

