OTTAWA, ON, March 11, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Labour Congress (CLC) is demanding immediate and decisive action from the federal government to protect workers and defend jobs as an escalating trade war—fueled by U.S. President Donald Trump—threatens Canada's economy.

Just today, Trump announced yet another round of retaliatory tariffs on steel and aluminum, this time in response to Ontario's energy surcharge.

"This is spiraling out of control, and workers across Canada are rightfully alarmed. They are looking to their government for urgent and concrete measures to shield them from job losses and economic uncertainty," said Bea Bruske, President of the CLC.

Canada's unions have sent a letter to Prime Minister Designate Mark Carney, pressing him and his incoming cabinet to take immediate steps to strengthen Employment Insurance (EI), particularly for high earners who are now at risk of layoffs. The federal government has yet to fully wield its authority under the EI Act, which grants it the power to launch pilot programs and allocate emergency funding through the EI Commission.

While the newly announced $6 billion aid package and EI reforms provide some short-term relief, they fall far short of the long-term security that workers and communities desperately need. This is a moment for bold leadership—workers cannot afford hesitation or half-measures.

"Canadian workers are under attack in an unprecedented economic trade war, and the government's response simply does not go far enough," added Bruske. "We need more than band-aid solutions. We need a comprehensive strategy that ensures no worker is left behind. The government must take decisive action, including imposing export taxes on Canadian energy, to demonstrate that Canada will stand firm in defending its industries and workforce."

The letter outlines key priorities to support workers and strengthen the economy, including:

Expanding and strengthening Employment Insurance (EI): Ensuring EI benefits are more accessible and adequate for all workers.

Taking action to preserve good jobs: Implementing industrial strategies to protect Canadian industries and their workers from economic shocks and global instability.

Investing in Canada's domestic economy: Supporting economic diversification, manufacturing, and sustainable industries to create stable, well-paying jobs.

Protecting and strengthening public services: Ensuring vital public services remain strong and publicly funded to support all Canadians.

"This trade war has exposed serious vulnerabilities in our economy, and it's workers who are bearing the brunt of the impact," Bruske added. "The government must move beyond stopgap measures and commit to real investments that safeguard livelihoods and build a resilient future."

The Canadian Labour Congress urges the federal government to work closely with unions and labour organizations to develop a robust plan that prioritizes workers, secures jobs, and strengthens communities. Canada's economic recovery depends on it.

Link to the letter sent to the Prime Minister-designate available here.

