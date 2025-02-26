OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Council, led by the Canadian Labour Congress is holding its third emergency meeting tonight to address the incoming U.S. tariffs set to take effect on March 4, and to discuss a plan to protect workers and communities from the economic fallout.

Canadian Labour Congress (CLC) President Bea Bruske will be available for media interviews following the emergency meeting.

MEDIA AVAILABILITY:

WHO: Bea Bruske, President, Canadian Labour Congress

WHAT: Media availability on emergency meeting on U.S. tariffs

WHEN: February 26, 2025

WHERE: Bea Bruske is in Ottawa and the meeting is virtual

Key Policy Items to be Discussed at Canadian Council Meeting:

Immediate EI measures to protect jobs and incomes.

Halt to public service cuts and a plan to increase support for trade apprenticeship programs.

Necessary actions to tackle corporate greed, keep essentials and food affordable, and prevent price gouging.

Strengthening domestic industries, reducing reliance on U.S. trade and ensuring continued good union jobs.

Investments in critical infrastructure, health care, and education.

QUOTES:

"As these tariffs roll in, workers must be at the heart of Canada's response," said Bea Bruske, President of the CLC. "There is no time to wait. Workers need a bold, worker-first strategy to respond to this crisis. Families are feeling anxious. Workers expect more from their governments. Workers need strong job protections, and a plan to safeguard communities."

"These tariffs threaten good union jobs and entire industries. Canada must fight back with a comprehensive response that strengthens our economy, reduces reliance on U.S. trade, and ensures workers aren't left behind."

SOURCE Canadian Labour Congress (CLC)

