CANADA'S UNIONS CALL ON MPS TO PRIORITIZE WORKERS IN UPCOMING PARLIAMENTARY SESSION

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Labour Congress (CLC) is urging the federal government to make workers a top priority as Parliament returns from its summer break. With workers bearing the brunt of rising living costs, a strained healthcare system, and inadequate support, the CLC insists now is the time for the government to invest in a stronger, more resilient future for workers.

"Workers are the backbone of this country, they power our economy, and the government has an obligation to invest in programs that support them," said CLC President Bea Bruske. "This fall, the government has a clear choice: either invest in people, or allow the challenges facing workers to worsen."

The cost-of-living crisis has left many workers struggling to afford basic necessities. The CLC is calling for the government to step in and provide relief by ensuring a fairer tax system is in place in which the wealthiest pay their fair share and that housing and groceries are affordable for everyone.

The CLC is issuing a stark warning about Canada's healthcare crisis, citing chronic underfunding and the growing threat of privatization. The CLC is urging the Senate to pass Bill C-64, long-promised pharmacare legislation, and significantly invest in public healthcare, including long-term care. Privatization, Bruske warned, threatens to undermine the universal healthcare that Canadians rely on and will further deepen inequities in access to care.

Finally, the CLC demands for the government to focus on enhancing support for Canada's workforce by reforming the Employment Insurance (EI) system and pension programs to ensure workers can access benefits when they need them most. Canada's unions are also calling for a national strategy to expand skills training and upskilling opportunities, allowing workers to adapt to a rapidly changing economy.

"Our EI system is outdated, and too many workers fall through the cracks when they lose their jobs. Now is the time for the government to create a more inclusive and supportive EI program," said Bruske. "At the same time, we need to invest in training that prepares workers for the future, so no one is left behind as industries evolve."

As Parliament resumes, Canada's unions will continue to advocate for policies that prioritize workers' rights, urging the government to commit to real, lasting change that benefits everyone in Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Labour Congress (CLC)

