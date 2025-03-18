OTTAWA, ON, March 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Hudson's Bay's financial troubles shouldn't come at the cost of workers' livelihoods.

Nearly 9,000 jobs are on the line, and Canada's unions won't stand by while workers are left in the dark.

Canada's unions stand in solidarity with HBC workers and urge the company to prioritize workers' rights throughout the liquidation process.

We demand that HBC honour its commitments—wages, benefits, and severance must be paid. No backroom deals, no vague promises—workers deserve full transparency.

HBC must ensure that frontline workers aren't the ones left paying the price.

We demand full and timely transparency from HBC on store closures, layoffs, and severance protections.

We call on the federal government to confirm that workers' EI benefits will not be clawed back because of the severance and termination benefits HBC owes them.

These commitments are not merely legal obligations but a matter of fundamental fairness and respect for the dedicated employees who have contributed to the company's success.

Workers' livelihoods are at stake and they deserve clear, honest communication about their future.

Canada's unions are calling on HBC to put workers first during these creditor protection and bankruptcy proceedings. We stand ready to defend workers' rights and fight for their financial security every step of the way.

HBC must act with responsibility and compassion as they navigate this crisis.

The well-being of thousands of workers and their families hangs in the balance. We will not stand by as corporate interests trample on the people who built this company.

SOURCE Canadian Labour Congress (CLC)

To arrange an interview, please contact: CLC Media Relations, [email protected], 613-526-7426