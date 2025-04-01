Statement by Bea Bruske, President of The Canadian Labour Congress

OTTAWA, ON, April 1, 2025 /CNW/ - As we prepare for the devastating economic impacts of Trump's unjustified and reckless tariffs, workers across the country are being left behind by politicians who should be fighting for their interests.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney's comments today, stating that he would not expand Pharmacare, make it clear that he is siding with Pierre Poilievre and the Conservatives instead of standing with Canadians.

Let's be clear: this is a choice. A choice by Liberals and Conservatives to let corporations and Big Pharma keep profiting while workers and their families pay the price.

Poll after poll shows that Canadians overwhelmingly support Pharmacare.

Mr. Carney should uphold the Liberal legacy by following through on the Hoskins Report.

They still have a choice: they can stand with workers and immediately expand Pharmacare.

The NDP has been unwavering in its commitment to Pharmacare. Together, we fought to secure the Pharmacare Act, and we will keep fighting until all Canadians have access to a universal, fully public prescription Pharmacare program.

The fallout from these tariffs will be devastating; thousands of workers will lose their jobs and, with that, their workplace health benefits. Now is the time for leadership, not political cowardice. Canada's unions have advocated for universal public Pharmacare for decades, and in this moment of crisis, we demand urgent action.

We are calling for the expansion of universal, single-payer public Pharmacare to immediately cover 50% of the most prescribed drugs with full implementation by 2027.

Across the country, workers and their families are caught between aggressive U.S. trade threats, corporate price gouging, and increasingly strained health care and public services.

The urgency for universal Pharmacare cannot be overstated—this is about ensuring that every Canadian, regardless of income or employment status, has access to the medication they need.

On April 28th, Canada's unions will be closely watching to see which politicians stand with workers and which ones side with wealthy corporations.

The next government must be ready to take bold action from day one.

SOURCE Canadian Labour Congress (CLC)

To arrange an interview, please contact: CLC Media Relations, [email protected], 613-526-7426