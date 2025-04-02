OTTAWA, ON, April 2, 2025 /CNW/ - As union leaders from across the country gather in Ottawa, Canada's unions are sounding the alarm on the devastating impact of new U.S. tariffs that threaten more than one million jobs in critical sectors, including steel, aluminum, forestry and public services.

At a joint press conference today, Canadian Labour Congress (CLC) President Bea Bruske and Fédération des travailleurs et travailleuses du Québec (FTQ) President Magali Picard called on the federal government to deliver urgent and robust support for affected workers, industries and communities.

Canadian labour leaders standing and smiling (CNW Group/Canadian Labour Congress (CLC))

"Over one million jobs. That's what's on the line. These reckless and unjustified tariffs from President Trump are a direct attack on Canadian workers, our industries and our economy," said Bea Bruske. "Workers are watching. They want to know if their government has their back and is ready to fight for them. We need a plan to protect livelihoods, stabilize communities and stand up to the United States."

With the U.S. expected to impose sweeping tariffs as early as this afternoon, Bruske emphasized the gravity of the situation, citing the 123,000 jobs in Canada's steel and aluminum industries and over 587,000 auto and supply chain jobs at risk.

"These are not just numbers on a spreadsheet," added Bruske. "These are real people, real families and real communities who are already stretched to the brink. The time for warnings is over. This is real, and we need immediate action."

Beyond manufacturing and resource sectors, Bruske warned that the ripple effects of these tariffs threaten Canada's broader economy, including critical jobs in healthcare and public services.

"Let's be clear. When our economy suffers, public services are at risk. Cuts to healthcare and public care services always follow austerity. And right now, in the midst of an election, is not the time to slash support for the very public servants who keep this country running," said Bruske.

The CLC and FTQ are urging all political parties to deliver bold commitments that put Canadian workers first, including:

Investing in public healthcare and housing affordability

Cracking down on corporate price gouging

Making corporations pay their fair share

Cutting off U.S. access to key Canadian resources—such as electricity, lumber, critical minerals and oil and gas—until tariffs are lifted

Supporting communities through job protections and public service investments

FTQ President Magali Picard echoed Bruske's call to action and emphasized the unity of Canada's labour movement.

"This isn't just an economic crisis, it's a national emergency for workers and families," said Picard. "We cannot allow our communities to shoulder the cost of a political game being played in the U.S. Canada's unions are united. We are ready to fight—together—for the jobs, livelihoods and future of every worker in this country."

Picard stressed the significance of the upcoming federal election and urged Canadians to hold their leaders accountable. "This is a defining moment for Canada. We need leaders who are prepared to go to the mat for workers—who won't waver in the face of pressure from foreign governments or corporate lobbyists. The path forward will be hard, but if we act with courage and unity, we can protect our jobs, our industries and our communities," added Picard.

Canada's unions are united in this fight and will continue to press all levels of government to put working people first in the face of growing uncertainty.

