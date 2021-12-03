Canada's Top 100 Employers recognizes World Vision Canada for employee benefits

"We're delighted to receive this recognition on behalf of all our employees who are passionate and purposeful about our mission: serving the world's most vulnerable children and their communities," said Michael Messenger, CEO and President, World Vision Canada. "We're inspired by our teams who have navigated challenges with incredible resilience, and we were equally challenged to serve our teams with care and compassion."

"Helping our employees do their best work means continuously adapting to evolving needs and introducing benefits like exclusive wellness days to elevate staff care, which will continue through these uncertain times. We are looking forward to collectively creating a workplace that is agile and purposeful for all our employees today and in the future," added Christina Augustine, Chief People Officer, World Vision Canada.

An impact-driven employer since 1947, World Vision Canada has been pleased to be selected by Charity Intelligence as a top 100 charity and to be honoured with recognition for marketing, strategic communications and policy, and customer service initiatives.

World Vision collaborates and advocates with governments, civil society, faith partners, peer organizations and the private sector to promote the sustained well-being of children and address the Sustainable Development Goals. Its advocacy efforts span from local-level advocacy interventions to improve social accountability, country-level efforts to change policies, to international initiatives that aim to change the way we approach certain topics such as child labour.

World Vision offers exciting career opportunities from digital to fundraising to strategic communications https://www.worldvision.ca/about-us/careers

What our employees have to say:

"One of the main reasons I was drawn to World Vision Canada is that it was a real opportunity for me to surround myself with like-minded individuals, while using my leadership, communication and technology skills in a truly impactful way," says Chris Punzalan, Head of Digital Platform at World Vision. "I'm excited to be associated to World Vision Canada's mission work and to help the organization navigate the ever-changing digital landscape."

"I've been delighted to be able to immediately apply my experience and expertise to create more awareness of the work that World Vision does in the most difficult and dangerous places to be a child," said Lisa Baldock, Strategic Communications Manager at World Vision. "It is also an honour to share the stories of children who are active participants in our work. They have agency and I am inspired by their resilience and determination every day."

"It's an eye-opening experience to learn that World Vision Canada is the largest donor-based charity in Canada, delivering some of the greatest impact around the world," says Peter Hui, Head of Design, Brand Communications and Engagement at World Vision. "We're also transforming into an organization that will lead the way in collaboration, by investing in innovation to be more effective and efficient, and, ultimately, to enable everyone to do more for more children. It's amazing to know that everyone is aligned on this mission. Personally, I can't think of a better place to work if you're looking for a vocation that can contribute to doing the greatest good around the world!"

RECOGNITION

Gold Winner – Social Causes/ Customer Experience CHOSEN Campaign

Canadian Marketing Association

Canadian Marketing Association

SQM Group's Customer Service World Class Certification

SQM Group's Customer Service World Class Certification

Customer Service Best Practice Award in the Omni Channel category

Government Relations Campaign of the Year

Achieving Communications Excellence Award – World Vision Canada for No Child for Sale Campaign

World Vision is a Christian relief, development and advocacy organization dedicated to working with children, families and communities to overcome poverty and injustice. As one of Canada's largest and most effective charities, we value our 600,000 supporters across Canada, many of whom support nearly 400,000 sponsored children. World Vision Canada has won awards for financial transparency reporting and is recognized as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures.

