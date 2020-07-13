Canada's Premier Music Mentorship Program Is Back For Its Biggest and Best Year Yet with Three New Prizes

TORONTO, July 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Canada's Walk of Fame announces the launch of its eighth annual RBC Emerging Musician Program, one of Canada's most successful programs supporting aspiring Canadian musical artists, aged 15 to 35. Valued at more than $100,000, the program provides up-and-coming musicians with opportunities to take their careers to the next level, including private studio time at the prestigious Metalworks Studios, a showcase opportunity at Festival du Voyageur in Winnipeg, Manitoba, introductions to established and renowned artists, access to music industry influencers, exposure to audiences and media, as well as artist development and funding. Submissions will be accepted today through to Sunday, August 23, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. EST.

New this year, winners and finalists will receive three more opportunities to elevate their career, including passes to Canadian Music Week, a creative workshop at Toronto's ArtHaus, and the chance to perform a showcase in 2021 at an entertainment venue in Toronto with flights and accommodations covered by Canada's Walk of Fame.

"The RBC Emerging Musician Program continues to have a profound impact on songwriters and musicians across Canada," said Jeffrey Latimer, CEO, Canada's Walk of Fame. "The submissions increased by 80% in 2019, and we are hoping to see that number increase even further in 2020 with the addition of more performance and mentorship opportunities."

"At RBC, our commitment to the arts includes helping artists bridge the gap from 'emerging' to 'established'," said Valerie Chort, Vice-President, Corporate Citizenship, RBC. "Due to the impacts of COVID-19, these artists need our help more than ever. We are proud to continue supporting the RBC Emerging Musician Program."

The Grand Prize Winner will receive a cash prize of $20,000, artwork design for a single or album, and private studio recording time at Metalworks Studios. The Second Prize Winner will receive $6000. Three Third Prize Winners will each receive $4000.

All winners will have a public performance opportunity at Festival du Voyageur in Winnipeg, Manitoba and at an entertainment venue in Toronto, participation at a creative workshop at ArtHaus in Toronto and participation in private career development mentorship sessions. The winners will be announced in the fall.

Visit www.canadaswalkoffame.com for the complete release and details on eligibility and submission requirements.

