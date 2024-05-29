TORONTO, May 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Lung cancer remains one of the most underfunded and overlooked cancers in Canada, despite being the leading cause of cancer-related deaths. Lung Cancer Canada is calling on all Canadians to join the movement for change by participating in the Give a Breath 5K, the nation's premier fundraising and awareness event dedicated to supporting the lung cancer community.

Founded by Tim Monds and his family in 2019, Give a Breath began as a local 5K walk/run in Edmonton and has since grown into a nationwide event. This year's event will take place on June 1st in Edmonton, Halifax, Toronto, Vancouver, and virtually, allowing participants from all over Canada to join in support.

"Lung Cancer Canada is thrilled to be partnering with the Monds Family and our event hosts across the country for such an important event," said Shem Singh, Executive Director, Lung Cancer Canada. "With lung cancer impacting more Canadians than any other type of cancer, we need to shine a spotlight on the critical need for increased funding and awareness. Through Give a Breath, and with the support of donors, sponsors, and participants from across Canada, we're doing just that."

Funds raised through the Give a Breath 5K support Lung Cancer Canada's Airways of Hope program, ensuring individuals facing lung cancer receive comprehensive care throughout their journey. This program offers healthcare navigation, peer and group support, and one-on-one support from a registered social worker.

Additionally, Lung Cancer Canada is excited to announce that, thanks to Give a Breath and the Monds family, it will be expanding its research program with a new research award aimed at supporting the best and brightest minds in lung cancer research in Canada. This new annual award will launch in November 2024 as part of Lung Cancer Awareness Month. This year, there will be two awards of $25,000 each for projects focused on patients with advanced lung cancer, specifically exploring options after first-line therapy. Future announcements will coincide with Give a Breath in early June.

Tim Monds, founder of Give a Breath, shared his perspective: "Our family started this event to raise awareness and funds for a cause that has deeply affected us. Seeing Give a Breath grow into a nationwide movement has been incredibly rewarding. We're grateful for the support and look forward to continuing our efforts to make a difference in the lives of those affected by lung cancer."

To get involved and help build a movement towards greater awareness and support for lung cancer, visit www.giveabreath.ca.

About Lung Cancer Canada

Lung Cancer Canada is a national charity dedicated to increasing awareness, providing patient and caregiver support, advocating for policy change, and funding research to improve outcomes for those affected by lung cancer. Through events like Give a Breath 5K, Lung Cancer Canada aims to rally the community and advocate for the attention and funding that lung cancer desperately needs.

