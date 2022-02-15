Canada's Para ice hockey team named for Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games

"The 17 players named to Team Canada have shown unwavering perseverance, dedication and commitment as part of the selection process, and we are excited to cheer them on at the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games," said Hockey Canada CEO, Tom Renney. "Whether they are returning to the Paralympics or competing in their first Games, we hope that each athlete is proud to wear the Maple Leaf and be part of a team that inspires Canadians across the country."

"We are thrilled to announce the athletes who will represent Team Canada in Para ice hockey at the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games," said manager of hockey operations, Marshall Starkman. "This team has worked tirelessly through incredible circumstances in their preparation to compete in Beijing, and they look forward to representing our country with pride and honour."

Canada is returning 10 members of the 2018 Paralympic squad that won silver: Armstrong, Bridges, Delaney, Dixon, Dunn, Henry, Hickey, Larocque, McGregor, and Westlake.

Bridges and Westlake are the most experienced veterans of the team with Bridges set for his sixth Paralympic Winter Games appearance and Westlake readying for his fifth. Right behind them is Dixon heading for his fourth, with Delaney, Larocque and McGregor playing in their third Games. Hickey will also be at his third Games, but second as a Para ice hockey player after competing in the 2016 Summer Games in wheelchair basketball.

"Any chance to wear the Maple Leaf is very special, and it is an honour to be a part of this team and to compete for a gold medal in Beijing," said McGregor. "We hope that any young Canadian watching our team will be inspired and see an opportunity to get in a sled on the ice and chase their dreams."

"Representing Canada at the Paralympics is a tremendous privilege," said Larocque. "This group has become extremely close during the last four years in preparation of the Games, and we cannot wait to start the tournament on March 5."

Seven athletes will be making their Paralympic debuts: Crane, Jacobs-Webb, Kingsmill, Lavin, Lehoux, Riley, and Sison.

Canada will be looking to return to the top step of the Paralympic podium for the first time since 2006. In the ensuing years, the country has claimed a bronze in 2014 and silver in 2018. The Canadians are currently ranked No. 2 in the world behind the United States, most recently winning the silver medal at both the 2019 and 2021 world championships, as well as the 2018 Paralympic Winter Games.

"Today's announcement is an exciting moment for our athletes and staff as we count down to puck drop in Beijing," said head coach Ken Babey. "Our team has one goal in mind and that is to bring home a gold medal, and we are confident this group will make Canadians proud from coast to coast to coast."

Canada will play in Group A alongside the U.S., RPC, and Korea. The top two teams from the round-robin will automatically move into the semifinals, with the bottom two teams playing in the quarterfinals. Canada's preliminary schedule is as follows:

March 5: Canada vs. United States 1:05 p.m. (12:05 a.m. ET / 9:05 p.m. PT March 4)

March 6: Canada vs. RPC 9:35 a.m. (8:35 p.m. ET March 5 / 5:35 p.m. PT March 5)

March 8: Canada vs. Korea 1:05 p.m. (12:05 a.m. ET / 9:05 p.m. PT March 7)

The rest of the schedule will see the quarterfinals on March 9, semifinals on March 11, the bronze medal game on March 12 and gold medal game on March 13.

"A huge congratulations to all 17 Para ice players who have been selected to play for Canada in Beijing," said Josh Dueck, chef de mission, Beijing 2022 Canadian Paralympic Team. "Hockey is a sport synonymous with Canada, and this is a team that has achieved a lot of success and will definitely make the country proud at the Games. I know how hard each and every member of the squad has been working to be ready for these Games, and I have no doubt there will be plenty of exciting moments to cheer for during what will be a riveting Para ice hockey tournament in Beijing. Let's go Canada!"

The Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games will take place March 4-13, 2022 in China. Canada is expecting to send a team of approximately 50 athletes, and audiences across the country will be able to follow all the action live through coverage from the Canadian Paralympic Media Consortium, including broadcast partners CBC/Radio-Canada, AMI and Sportsnet, and digital partners Twitter, Facebook, and MXZN.

