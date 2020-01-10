Canada's newest astronauts complete basic training

LONGUEUIL, QC, Jan. 10, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, Canadian Space Agency (CSA) astronauts Jenni Sidey-Gibbons and Joshua Kutryk celebrated the end of their basic training, along with their NASA classmates, during a ceremony at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. Their class was the first to be supervised by a Canadian astronaut, Jeremy Hansen .

Jenni and Joshua are officially becoming 'astronauts' at a time when countries around the world are preparing to send humans beyond the International Space Station. Last year, Canada announced its partnership in the Lunar Gateway project with NASA, which is part of the Artemis program that will see the first woman and the next man set foot on the Moon.

As part of a new generation of space explorers, Jenni and Joshua are ready to represent Canada on missions to the International Space Station, the Moon, or perhaps even Mars. They will continue to push the boundaries of science and technology, while advancing our knowledge of the universe.

Canada's astronauts are a source of inspiration and pride for Canadians, young and old. They inspire the next generation of astronauts, engineers and scientists and continuously engage with young people to encourage them to pursue careers in science-related fields. This year, they are challenging young Canadians across the country to take part in the Junior Astronauts campaign and learn what it is to train like an astronaut and how they can be part of future missions, to the moon and beyond.

"Canada's astronauts are our modern-day explorers. Not only do they help develop new space technologies, advance scientific knowledge and promote Canada in space, they inspire all Canadians to look to the stars and dream about what is possible. Jenni and Joshua represent the best of Canada, both with our partners around the world, and our curious young people. I want to warmly congratulate them on completing this rigorous training."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

In July 2017 , the CSA selected Jenni Sidey-Gibbons and Joshua Kutryk to become the next Canadian astronauts.

, the CSA selected and to become the next Canadian astronauts. Jenni Sidey-Gibbons and Joshua Kutryk are the CSA's 13th and 14th astronauts.

and are the CSA's 13th and 14th astronauts. The astronaut candidates have completed training in spacewalking, robotics, International Space Station systems, T-38 jet proficiency, and Russian language.

Canada's new Space Strategy guarantees flight opportunities in low Earth orbit for our astronauts and sets the stage for a Canadian to visit the Moon for the first time.

new Space Strategy guarantees flight opportunities in low Earth orbit for our astronauts and sets the stage for a Canadian to visit the Moon for the first time. The CSA's Junior Astronauts campaign aims to get Canadian youth excited about space and science. It is open to young Canadians in grades 6 to 9 during the 2019–2020 school year.

