Canada's mental health community staring down distress in our fractured world

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) kicks off its fourth annual three-day Mental Health for All Conference (#MH4A). This unique, national gathering brings together Indigenous leaders, health care providers, front-line workers, researchers, funders, policy makers and people with lived experience of mental illness. The theme, Connection Interrupted: Restoring mental health in a fractured world, speaks to the urgent need to alleviate the distress of our world today, while building resilience for the world to come.

"This isn't just an ordinary conference about mental health" says Fardous Hosseiny, interim national CEO, CMHA. "It is an exceptional gathering place for some of the best minds – and hearts – in mental health in this country. We know mental health is still not valued as much as physical health in this country. But we are not despairing. We are taking action together."

The conference features acclaimed Harvard professor and global mental health leader, Dr. Vikram Patel, former hostage negotiator J. Paul Nadeau and Pauline Shirt, elder, knowledge keeper and Cree language linguist. There is also a panel of Indigenous leaders, knowledge keepers and elders, a panel of youth mental health leaders and 80 workshops, including:

The Case for Mental Health Promotion in First Nations Schools, Sept. 23 , 10:30 AM , Pier 3

, , Pier 3 Workplace Mental Health: A National Discussion, Sept. 24 , 11:00 AM , Harbour B

, , Harbour B Cannabis Induced Psychosis Management Strategies, Sept. 24 , 2:30 PM , Harbour C

, , Harbour C Social Inclusion: The Key Determinant of Mental Wellness, Sept. 25 , 11:00 AM , Harbour B

Generous partners, Lundbeck Canada and the Mental Health Commission of Canada, have sponsored the MH4A conference from its beginnings. For complete program details, sponsors and exhibitors, please visit conference.cmha.ca.

About the Canadian Mental Health Association

Founded in 1918, the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) is the most established, most extensive community mental health organization in Canada. Through a presence in more than 330 communities across every province and one territory, CMHA provides advocacy, programs and resources that help to prevent mental health problems and illnesses, support recovery and resilience, and enable all Canadians to flourish and thrive. Visit www.cmha.ca

