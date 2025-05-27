CMHA National launches flexible mental health training for managers, ready for your LMS

TORONTO, May 27, 2025 /CNW/ - To meet the growing need for mental health training in workplaces, the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), National, has launched a first-of-its-kind offering: Not Myself Today® for Managers — a fully LMS-compatible eLearning series designed to integrate directly into an organization's existing Learning Management System (LMS). This innovative model makes it easier for employers to implement mental health training, track and report on progress, and ensure consistency across their leadership teams.

"What makes this different from our standard Not Myself Today® program is the delivery model," says Katharine Coons, National Associate Director, Workplace Mental Health, CMHA National. "By bringing the training directly into an employer's LMS, we're making mental health learning more accessible and measurable by embedding it into everyday learning."

With 3 in 5 employees experiencing work-related stress, there comes a cost when mental health at work is ignored. In fact, research shows that manager mental health training directly improves employee experience, well-being, and psychological safety. By providing mental health training to managers, organizations show a 28% reduction in work-related sick leave, 27% decrease in mental health disability duration, 20% reduction in related costs, and overall higher retention, productivity, and engagement.

"The data shows that employees thrive when their managers demonstrate psychological safety, empathy, and confidence in navigating mental health topics," says Coons. "Training managers through a consistent, LMS-integrated experience ensures those leadership qualities are fostered at scale — and that no one gets left behind."

Not Myself Today® for Managers includes more than four hours of interactive, evidence-informed content, spread across five on-demand and self-paced courses, all designed to equip managers with the skills and confidence to support mental health at work.

Topics include:

Mental Health 101

Stress Management & Resilience Building

Managing Workloads & Preventing Burnout

Supporting Employee Mental Health

Fostering a Positive Work Culture

Features and benefits include:

Interactive video simulations of real-life conversations

Expert interviews and animated explainers

Click-to-reveal interactions and knowledge checks

Automated progress tracking and reporting

A Mental Health Leadership Certificate upon completion

And more

Not Myself Today® is an evidence-based mental health initiative by the Canadian Mental Health Association that has helped organizations of all sizes across Canada build healthier workplaces. Whether LMS-enabled or not, organizations can preview the Not Myself Today® training through a short demo. To book a session with a CMHA representative, visit www.NotMyselfToday.ca.

About the Canadian Mental Health Association

Founded in 1918, the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) is the most established, most extensive community mental health federation in Canada. Through a presence in more than 330 communities across every province and the Yukon, CMHA provides advocacy, programs and resources that help to prevent mental health problems and illnesses, support recovery and resilience, and enable all Canadians to flourish and thrive. For more information, please visit www.cmha.ca.

About Not Myself Today®

Not Myself Today® is a social enterprise of the Canadian Mental Health Association, National. The program provides helpful tips, learning modules and other resources for employees to help improve their mental health at work. The platform helps to build an open and supportive workplace by cultivating meaningful conversations and deeper understanding about mental health and wellness in the workplace. For more information, visit www.NotMyselfToday.ca.

