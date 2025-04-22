Stigma remains a barrier to mental health care with 60% of people not seeking help for fear of being labelled

This Mental Health Week, CMHA is "Unmasking Mental Health" to break down barriers, challenge stigma and support open conversations

TORONTO, April 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Despite growing awareness around mental health, many people continue to mask their struggles due to fear of judgment, discrimination, or social exclusion. In fact, 60% of people with a mental health problem or illness won't seek help for fear of being labelled.1 This Mental Health Week (May 5-11, 2025), the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) is unmasking mental health, so more people get the support they need, when they need it.

Masking is when we hide or suppress emotions, personality traits, behaviours, or symptoms from others.

"People mask for a lot of different reasons, including social acceptance, economic necessity, and fear," says Dr. Leyna Lowe, National Senior Research and Policy Analyst, CMHA National. "While masking can be helpful at times, many of us hide our struggles—at work, online, even with loved ones—which can worsen our mental health. Constant masking can be exhausting and can even lead to isolation, disconnection, and a loss of self-identity."

Masking also prevents people from forming authentic relationships and could even begin to affect how they see themselves. A 2022 survey from Mental Health Commission of Canada found that 72% of those with mental health or substance use disorders reported serious self-stigma, which had negative impacts on their self-perceptions, including self-esteem.2

"Stigma continues to be a significant barrier for those living with mental illnesses and substance use disorders," Dr. Lowe continued. "When people feel they need to hide a mental illness, addiction, or substance use problem, they are less likely to seek help, perpetuating a cycle of isolation and poor mental health. That's why it's so important to have open and honest conversations about mental health in a safe and supportive environment so people can get the help they need when they need it without judgment."

Unmasking, when it's safe to do so, can help people form deeper connections and boost self-esteem which supports good mental health. By unmasking our own struggles, we give others permission to do the same, fostering a society of connection, understanding and acceptance.

May 5-11 marks CMHA's 74th Mental Health Week. This year's theme "Unmasking Mental Health" encourages people to unmask the truth about mental health, while breaking down barriers, challenging stigma, and supporting open conversations. To get involved, you can:

About the Canadian Mental Health Association

Founded in 1918, the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) is the most established, most extensive community mental health federation in Canada. Through a presence in more than 330 communities across every province and the Yukon, CMHA provides advocacy, programs and resources that help to prevent mental health problems and illnesses, support recovery and resilience, and enable all Canadians to flourish and thrive. For more information, please visit www.cmha.ca.

