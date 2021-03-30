Canada's Lot No. 40 Dark Oak Whisky Named World's Best

"Canada is renowned for its whiskies, and Corby continues to cement its reputation as the premier crafter of fine whisky, not just in Canada but in the world," says Scott McCreary, Brand Manager of Craft Whisky for Corby Spirit and Wine. "Corby has built an exceptionally strong portfolio of whiskies, and we are particularly proud of the Lot No. 40 Dark Oak. It is a big, bold expressive whisky."

The World Whiskies Awards select the very best whiskies from around the world among the internationally recognized styles. Judging was conducted in early February by 50 industry experts from around the world. Recognition by the World Whiskies Awards rewards and promotes the world's best whiskies to consumers and trade across the globe.

The judges said of Lot No. 40 Dark Oak: "Grassy leafy aromas kick off the nose, with earthy sweetness and toasted bread. Flavours of clove, fudge, caramel and hot spice take over the palate. A little sweet and fruity with powdered candy and barley sugar. A spicy and sweet finish."

Corby Spirit and Wine also took home the award of Best Canadian Blended Limited Release for J.P. Wiser's 22 Year Old Cask Strength Port Cask Finish, and won three silver and two bronze medals at the Awards:

Silver — Pike Creek 10 Year Old Whisky; J.P. Wiser's Apple Whisky; and J.P. Wiser's 15 Year Old Canadian Whisky

— Pike Creek 10 Year Old Whisky; J.P. Wiser's Apple Whisky; and J.P. Wiser's 15 Year Old Canadian Whisky Bronze — Lot No. 40 Rye Whisky; J.P. Wiser's Triple Barrel Rye Whisky

The top-winning Lot No. 40 Dark Oak was originally aged in char no. 2 level barrels to impart the whisky with notes of vanilla and caramel to complement the rye spice. After the initial aging, it was finished in a char no. 4 barrel to enhance the flavours of charred oak, toasted sugar and deeper colour. The bold and intense rye whisky is finished by bottled at 48 per cent ABV.

Lot No. 40 Dark Oak delivers a full and complex drinking experience when consumed neat or on the rocks, but it is also gives added punch to classic whisky cocktails.

Lot No. 40 Dark Oak is currently available in limited quantities in Ontario and British Columbia, but will become more widely available across the country in the coming months.

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits and wines. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka, McGuinness® liqueurs, Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs and Chic Choc® Spiced rum, and Foreign Affair® wines. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne, and Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter.

SOURCE Corby Spirit and Wine Communications

For further information: Valerie Brive-Turtle, Director, Communications, Public Relations and S&R, Corby Spirit and Wine, Email: [email protected], Telephone: (416) 479-2492

Related Links

www.corby.ca

