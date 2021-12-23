Canada's largest Polar Bear Dip raises money for clean water with dip-at-home challenge

Join the Dip livestream on New Year's Day at 1 p.m.

Courage Polar Bear Dip aims to raise $100,000 for World Vision's clean water projects in Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo

to support World Vision's work The World Health Organization predicts that by 2025, half the world's population will be living in water-stressed areas. And by 2050, half the world's population may no longer have safe water.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - The Courage Polar Bear Dip, the largest and longest-running charity event of its kind in Canada, this year aims to raise $100,000 to support World Vision's clean water initiatives by allowing to participants to "dip their own way" this New Year's.

World Vision Canada Logo (CNW Group/World Vision Canada)

In past years, hundreds of brave dippers have come out to Coronation Park in Oakville for the annual Jan. 1 plunge into the freezing waters of Lake Ontario. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Courage family team will host a virtual experience again this year, including Dip Day traditions like the costume contest, live music, activities for the whole family, and videos of participants dipping safely from their own homes.

"As the pandemic still grips the world, the need for clean water is more critical than ever for millions of children and their communities," said Trent Courage, event co-founder. "That's why the funds we raise are so important. We've been astounded by the generosity of those who dip with us every year and who have helped us raise over $2 million to date, to fund World Vision's clean water projects. Whether you stay warm and donate online, or dip in a chilly snowbank or pool, you can make it your dip, your way, from anywhere in the world!"

Jan. 1, 2022, marks the 37th year of the dip and the 27th consecutive year the Courage Polar Bear Dip has partnered with World Vision Canada to raise funds for clean water projects in Africa. This year's funds will support projects in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Zambia.

"I can't think of a better way to usher in 2022 than to participate in the Courage Polar Bear Dip!" said Michael Messenger, President of World Vision Canada. "It's so much fun, and a little bit crazy. And it's for such a good cause: providing clean water to vulnerable communities. Access to clean water is essential for children's health and hygiene, as well as helping to fight COVID-19."

The live experience dip will run on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, starting at 1 p.m.

Canadians across the country can register for the free event or donate on the Courage Polar Bear Dip website .

About the Courage Polar Bear Dip

The Courage Polar Bear Dip began on New Year's Day in 1985 when Gaye Courage dared her boys Todd and Trent to get off the couch and go "jump in the lake" to wake themselves up. They took up the challenge and over the next few years it snowballed. As the event grew larger, the brothers realized this was an opportunity to fundraise for a good cause and in 1995 they teamed up with World Vision Canada. Since then, over $2 million has been raised to support clean water projects around the world.

About World Vision

World Vision is a relief, development and advocacy organization working to create lasting change in the lives of children, families and communities to overcome poverty and injustice. Inspired by Christian values, World Vision is dedicated to working with the world's most vulnerable people regardless of religion, race, ethnicity or gender. For more information, visit worldvision.ca or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

