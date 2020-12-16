Canada's largest Polar Bear Dip goes virtual in a dip-at-home challenge

Livestream virtual Dip on New Year's Day aims to hit milestone $2 million funds raised for World Vision's clean water projects in Africa

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - The Courage Polar Bear Dip, the largest and the longest-running charity event of its kind in Canada, is pivoting to a virtual event on New Year's Day and aiming to achieve a milestone $2 million total funds to support World Vision's clean water initiatives.

While hundreds of brave dippers usually come out to Coronation Park in Oakville for the annual January 1 plunge into the freezing waters of Lake Ontario, the Courage Family team will host a virtual experience that will include Dip Day traditions like the costume contest, live music, activities for the whole family, and videos of participants dipping safely from their own homes.

"COVID has not cancelled our Polar Bear Dip," said Trent Courage. "2020 has definitely been a year full of change, but the need for clean water has not changed and is in fact even more critical for communities. That's why we're taking the Dip virtual. We invite those who dip with us every year and those across Canada who may be looking to dip for the first time to participate. Dip in your bathtub, kiddie pool, a snowbank. We've raised $1.9 million to date and are aiming for the $2 million mark!"

January 1, 2021 also marks the 26th consecutive year the Courage Polar Bear Dip has partnered with World Vision Canada to raise funds for clean water projects in Africa, with this year's funds supporting projects in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Rwanda.

"I'll be ringing in this new year with a virtual Polar Bear Dip! What a fun and meaningful start to a year that we all pray will be one of hope after the challenges of 2020," said Michael Messenger, President of World Vision Canada. "The coronavirus has gripped the world, and vulnerable children and their communities have strongly felt its reverberating effects. But by joining other dippers, we can help—providing girls and boys and their families with clean water, sanitation and hygiene, all essential tools to stop the spread of COVID-19."

The live experience dip will run virtually on Friday, January 1, 2021 starting at 11:30 am.

Canadians all across the country can register for the free event HERE.

This year's sponsors include Blue North Corporation, BMO, Dent X Canada, Evolve Fitness, Intelligent Office, Popular Books Canada and Visit Oakville.

MEDIA RESOURCES

Photos and video of virtual Polar Bear Dippers to be available on January 1, 2021 at noon

Website: https://www.polarbeardip.ca/

Todd and Trent Courage video on the pivot to virtual: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pxiNJqAJMrc

About the Courage Polar Bear Dip

The Courage Polar Bear Dip began on New Year's Day in 1985 when Gaye Courage dared her boys Todd and Trent to get off the couch and go "jump in the lake" to wake themselves up. They took up the challenge and over the next few years it snowballed. As the event grew larger, the brothers realized this was an opportunity to fundraise for a good cause and in 1995 they teamed up with World Vision Canada. Since then over $1.9 million has been raised to support clean water projects around the world.

About World Vision

World Vision is a relief, development and advocacy organization working to create lasting change in the lives of children, families and communities to overcome poverty and injustice. Inspired by our Christian values, World Vision is dedicated to working with the world's most vulnerable people regardless of religion, race, ethnicity or gender. For more information, visit worldvision.ca or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

