Canada's largest fitness conference brings together global health & fitness experts August 9 & 10

TORONTO, July 18, 2024 /CNW/ - The biggest names in fitness and wellness will gather in downtown Toronto this summer for the canfitpro Global Conference and Trade Show August 9 and 10. Hundreds of fitness experts, professionals and consumers will take part in the largest fitness conference and trade show in Canada to learn the latest nutrition, wellness and exercise trends.

Check out canfitpro Global Conference & Trade Show Aug 9-10, 2024

This year's conference will include topical sessions on training for athletes of all ages, accessible fitness for different abilities, managing mindset and mental outlook, nutrition for better quality of life, fitness trends and therapeutic approaches to physical activity. Participants can watch the Pickleball Ontario Championships on site, join their favourite classes as part of the Les Mills Experience fitness festival, and tour booths from 100+ leading companies showcasing the latest wellness technology, nutrition, apparel and equipment. Anyone can attend.

Click here for a full schedule of in-person and online sessions. Some session highlights include:

Friday, August 9

Opening ceremonies

Hamza Khan, global expert in the future of work and people-first leadership.

Learn how to adapt and thrive in today's fragmented work environment. Hamza Khan will share his ideas on purposeful productivity, transcend burnout culture, and embrace constant change.

Training styles for neurodivergent athletes

Christine Conti, fitness coach and educator, chronic disease specialist.

As a personal trainer and triathlon/Iron Man guide for athletes with autism, Down syndrome and other neurodivergent disorders, Christine Conti champions advanced visual, tactile and auditory coaching techniques that suit every learning style, helping all athletes reach their peak performance.

Food over 40: Men's guide to boosting testosterone, muscle and confidence

Funk Roberts, nutrition and fitness expert for men over 40, owner of Funk Roberts Fitness

Nutrition for men over 40 is not about calories, macros or any restrictive fad diet. Funk Roberts teaches men how to implement an effective and sustainable nutrition system that naturally increases testosterone, boosts metabolism, builds muscle and increases energy.

Saturday, August 10

Hormone toxicity: Taking back control during perimenopause and menopause

Kelly Nolan, pharmacist, women's health expert

Major shifts in body chemistry during perimenopause and menopause can wreak havoc emotionally and physically with a dramatic shift in body image and unexpected symptoms from ongoing anxiety to high fatigue and brain fog affecting our work performance. Kelly Nolan will explore how to detoxify to balance hormones naturally with the goal of optimal health, weight release and disease prevention.

Four generations, one passion for fitness

Sal Pellegrino, international fitness expert and presenter

For the first time, four generations are actively working out in the gym at one time. But not all generations want the same thing. From in-gym social centres to outdoor fitness to tranquil recovery spaces, Sal Pellegrino will share his research into what motivates each generation and what we'll see in our neighbourhood gyms in the months and years to come.

Photo opportunities:

Watch fast-paced matches and learn Pickleball basics from Ontario's best players

best players Join hundreds of fitness enthusiasts for a giant workout led by New Zealand superstar instructors at the Les Mills Experience

superstar instructors at the Les Mills Experience Learn boxing moves from George Foreman III or try Face Yoga for a natural facelift with Sophia Ha

or try Face Yoga for a natural facelift with Take a cold plunge, enjoy a Cryo Lounge chair and sweat through the latest workouts including Joga, Warrior Combat, Socacize....even a step class with R&B soul singer Jully Black .

About canfitpro

canfitpro is the largest provider of education in the Canadian fitness industry. Founded in 1993, canfitpro delivers accessible, quality education, certifications, conferences, trade shows, and membership services. canfitpro's 60,000 members include some of the world's finest fitness professionals, health club operators, industry suppliers and fitness consumers. (canfitpro.com)

To register to attend the conference & trade show or arrange an interview, please contact: Heather Smith (519) 671-0157, [email protected]