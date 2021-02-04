OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, the Government of Canada remains committed to building a clean energy future to strengthen the economy, create good, middle-class jobs and support the natural resource sectors. This commitment requires improving energy efficiency in the industrial sector to help us reach our ambitious target of net-zero emissions by 2050.

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced a $40,000 investment for Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) to put in place an energy information system that will enable the leading North American producer and exporter of premium iron ore pellets and high-grade concentrate to reduce energy costs and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

This investment will allow Quebec's IOC to implement an energy management information system at its Sept-Îles facility that will improve its infrastructure and its systems for energy use measurement and reporting while increasing energy efficiency, productivity and competitiveness in Canada's mining industry.

Federal funding is provided by the Energy Efficiency for Industry Program, which offers financial assistance to help fund Canadian industrial facilities' energy management projects. The Iron Ore Company of Canada and Hydro-Québec also contributed to the project to bring the total investment to $330,000.

IOC is a Canadian-based producer of iron ore with operations integrated across a mine and processing plant in Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador; a port and stockpile in Sept-Îles, Quebec; and a 418-kilometre railway that joins these two parts of the operation.

The government continues to support green infrastructure projects that will create good jobs and advance Canada's green future. Increasing the energy efficiency of Canada's industrial sector is a key part of Canada's efforts to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

"Improvements in energy efficiency will get us a third of the way to our Paris targets. With today's announcement, we're working to lower our emissions and creating good, middle-class jobs."



The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources

"This is a tangible investment to protect good jobs in Sept-Îles and help the families of the Côte-Nord. It's with these kinds of investments that we will foster a greener economic recovery, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and speed up our transition to a zero-emission future."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez

Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

Quebec Lieutenant

"Improving energy efficiency and reducing greenhouse gas emissions are priorities for IOC. The new energy management information system we are implementing with the support of Natural Resources Canada and Hydro-Québec will give us a better picture of our energy consumption and help us identify opportunities to improve our environmental performance while lowering our operational costs."

Chantal Lavoie, Chief Operating Officer

Iron Ore Company of Canada



"Hydro-Québec supports its customers' energy efficiency efforts by offering programs that are tailored to their needs. By opting for energy efficiency, our customers improve their profitability and productivity while taking part in the energy transition to a greener economy."



Éric Filion

President of Hydro-Québec Distribution et Services partagés



